2022 Rivian R1S Release Date Status, Price And Everything We Know So Far About Rivian R1S – Nova Scotia Today

The Rivian R1S intends to demonstrate that Rivian is not a one-trick pony. Rather, it appears keen to mimic the success of other EV-focused automakers, especially Tesla. Although this is an ambitious goal, Rivian appears to be one of the most promising new arrivals on the EV market yet.

So what can we expect from the truck’s younger sibling, the Rivean R1T? The R1S is an SUV, hence the S, designed to provide a sportier driving experience than a truck. However, it will come with the same bells and whistles as the R1T, so there is still much to look forward to. Here is all the information you need about the Rivian R1T.

Rivian begins by fulfilling orders for the Launch Edition. For 2022, the R1S is only available with a quad-motor configuration and a “Large” 128.9-kWh battery. Rivian also significantly increased the price of 2022 R1S models, a move that initially affected customers who placed reservations prior to March 1, 2022, but the business eventually reversed this decision in response to customer outcry.

A more cheap, entry-level Explore variant is anticipated to be introduced in 2020. A new dual-motor variant with over 600 horsepower will also enter production, with a smaller standard battery and a larger “Max” battery pack for dual-motor models alone (quad-motor models only).

The R1S and R1T share a battery pack, powertrain, the majority of their design, and a number of their specifications. The R1S has 835 horsepower and a stated 0-to-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds, so we can’t wait to give it a test drive. Each 2022 R1S is equipped with an electric motor at each wheel, giving all-wheel drive and exceptional off-road performance.

Eventually, a dual-motor variant with all-wheel drive and more than 600 horsepower will also be available. All models feature an adjustable air suspension during launch, allowing the ground clearance to range between eight and fourteen and a half inches. When we have the opportunity to test the R1S, we will update this article with our impressions and test findings.

The seven-passenger 2022 Rivian R1S SUV will be the second production model from Rivian, a California-based startup electric vehicle manufacturer. The first-ever R1S takes direct aim at the Tesla Model X, which is currently the only other three-row all-electric SUV. When it goes on sale, the R1S will also be less expensive than the Model X. The R1S has numerous characteristics with the R1T pickup.

Similar to the R1T, it is equipped with a 128.9 kWh battery pack that the EPA estimates will provide 316 miles of range per charge. The R1S will be sold directly to consumers; however, Rivian says it will also establish a network of service centers and Tesla

The Explorer Package for the R1S now costs $72,500, while the Adventure Package costs $78,500. Both are now available for pre-order with a $1,000 deposit, but the fully-loaded Launch Edition (originally $75,500) is no longer accessible.

