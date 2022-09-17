Home Latest News iOS 16, watchOS 9 launch, iPhone 14 reviews, ordering woes – 9to5Mac

iOS 16, watchOS 9 launch, iPhone 14 reviews, ordering woes – 9to5Mac

By
Julia Martin
-

Yesterday
Seth Kurkowski
– Sep. 16th 2022 2:24 pm PT


Benjamin and Zac both have some stories to tell about their ordering experiences last Friday. Plus, iOS 9 and watchOS 9 are now available to the public and we recap all the significant features of Apple’s new operating systems. The beta train doesn’t stop with iOS 16.1 beta 1 also being available … and the first round of iPhone 14 reviews are out!
Sponsored by Urban Armor Gear: Get premium protection for the new iPhone 14 with the latest collections from Urban Armor Gear.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and take the Helix Sleep quiz at helixsleep.com/9to5mac.
Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your iPhone or other device with a 28 day price lock and get an extra 10%* cash back with code 9TO5MAC(*$30 cap).


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed.  Google News google-news
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

iPhone 14 launch day is here!
How to upgrade to iPhone 14 without losing data
How to turn off iPhone 14 Pro always-on display
iPhone 14 is eSIM only in US: How to prepare

source

Previous articlePhoenix Global (PHB) crypto rallies over 35%. Here’s why – Kalkine Media
Next articleApple Repeatedly Showing iPhone 14 Pro Design With No Dynamic Island – MacRumors
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR