Deals: Take Up to $300 Off Apple's Mac Studio and Pro Display XDR – MacRumors

Today we’re tracking a deal on Apple’s Mac Studio desktop computer, as well as a new markdown on the 32-inch Pro Display XDR. These deals are available from Amazon and B&H Photo, and offer all-time low prices on the devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Mac Studio, B&H Photo has the custom configuration M1 Max Mac Studio (32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 32-core GPU) for $1,999.00, down from $2,199.00. Deals on the new Mac Studio have been rare following the launch in early 2022, and this is one of the first notable markdowns on any configuration this year.

Secondly, both Amazon and B&H Photo are offering $300 off the 2019 32-inch Pro Display XDR. It’s available for $4,699.00, down from $4,999.00 with the standard glass option, and this is another all-time low price. Shoppers should remember that the Pro Display XDR does not come with a stand.



The Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K Retina display with a 6016 x 3384 resolution, a superwide viewing angle, and it offers 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a sustained 1,000 nits of brightness. Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple released the Studio Display in 2022, which is a smaller 5K display that lacks the same HDR capabilities as the Pro Display XDR and sits at a more affordable price.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s most rugged Apple Watch with improved GPS, a 49mm casing, a more durable display, extra long battery life, a built-in Action button, and more. Pre-orders available now.

Updated with new H2 chip for better noise cancellation and sound, improved battery life, a speaker in the case for Find My support, and more. Pre-orders available now.

Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone models in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more. iPhone 14 is available now, while iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source