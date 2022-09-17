Car, Truck and SUV of the Year semifinalists announced at Detroit show – Detroit News

Detroit — Let the games begin.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year opened the 2022 Detroit auto show by announcing the semifinalists for the 2023 model year in three categories. The contenders were whittled from a record eligibility list of 48 entrants — 20 of them electric, 31 of them SUVs, and five startups, reflecting trends in the industry.

The Ford F-150 Lightning EV will be an early favorite for Truck of the Year, but otherwise domestic nameplates are few in the car and SUV categories.

The Lightning is one of the flood of EVs coming to market as governments are forcing electrification (California, America’s biggest market, has announced a ban on gas car sales by 2035) and manufacturers are rushing to test the market for customer acceptance. The opportunity has also encouraged a bushel of startups to market — and two startup models, Rivian R1S and Lordstown Endurance, made the semifinalists’ list.

But traditional badges also populate the list as consumer favorites like the Honda CR-V and Lexus RX come to market with major upgrades thanks to the electronics revolution sweeping the industry.

“The semifinalist list indicates the enormous diversity available to consumers today,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg, who announced the contenders from the Detroit Auto Show floor Wednesday. “There are a surprising number of sedans to choose from despite the trend to SUVs, while EVs have their work cut out for them given the challenges of charging and the rising cost of electricity. As for early favorites, I wouldn’t bet against the Lightning.”

Judged by 50 independent journalists (including the author of this article), NACTOY is one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

SUVs now make up over 7 of every 10 new cars sold in the US, and automakers are focusing on the largest segment — compact utes — with EV offerings.

Two of those new models — the Rivian and Cadillac Lyriq — will be early favorites for SUV of the year. Rivian is an all-electric brand and Cadillac promises to be all-EVs by 2030, with bling-tastic Lyriq as its first battery-powered offering. Other EV favorites include the peppy, radically-styled Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 — both built on the Hyundai Group’s first electric skateboard platform.

Popular gas models like the Honda CR-V, Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-50 are sure to give them a run. Surprisingly absent from the list are the first EVs from Subaru and Toyota — the Solterra and bZ4X. Startup EV automaker Fisker’s Ocean also notably did not make the final cut.

The Lightning — Ford’s first EV from its best-selling F-series pickup line — likely has the truck trophy in the bag thanks to its impressive torque and huge frunk. Competitors include the Chevy Silverado ZR2 and Lordstown Endurance — the latter an EV pickup from an Ohio-based startup that has struggled to bring its product to market.

Domestic automakers have all but abandoned the car market, but the category promises a close run for best 2023 model.

EVs also are plentiful here, including the BMW i4 eDrive 40i and Mercedes EQE. But a couple of sporty, nostalgic nameplates — the Acura Integra and Nissan Z — have early buzz as their fan bases have embraced the models’ updated looks and modern engines.

If Toyota (America’s No. 2 best-selling brand) was shut out in the SUV category, it looks strong in the sedan pool with two all-new gas-powered models: the luxurious Crown and wee hellion GR Corolla.

To be eligible for the prize, vehicles must be all or substantially new and available for purchase before the end of the 2023 calendar year. NACTOY jurors will gather in October for a comprehensive test of the semifinalists. A final trio are then announced in each category at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, with the winners unveiled Jan. 11 at a special ceremony in Detroit.

The winners for the 2022 model year were Honda Civic as Car of the Year, Ford Maverick as Truck of the Year and Ford Bronco for Utility of the Year.

2023 semifinalists

Car of the Year

Acura Integra

BMW i4 eDrive 40i

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Mercedes C Class

Mercedes EQE

Nissan Z

Subaru WRX

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive M50i

Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV60

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Kia EV6

Kia Sportage

Lexus RX

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Ariya

Rivian R1S

Volvo C40 Recharge

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

