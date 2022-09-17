The best Galaxy S22 bundle is available only in Malaysia – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

Last updated: September 15th, 2022 at 15:19 UTC+02:00

The best Samsung deals are usually offered in the USA, but Malaysia has often surprised us with great pre-order offers and other discounts. Here’s a good case in point: the best Galaxy S22 bundle we’ve seen so far is available only in Malaysia. It includes freebies worth $250.

Samsung is promoting the Bora Purple Galaxy S22 in Malaysia. This color option was introduced before Unpacked 2022 and was featured in recent BTS ads. Thanks to this latest campaign, Malaysian customers buying the 256GB Bora Purple Galaxy S22 variant for RM 3,699 ($815) before September 30 get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds, a Silicone Cover with Strap, an additional Inside Scoop Strap for said Cover, and a Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo with adapter and cable.

The Galaxy S22 doesn’t ship with a wall charger or a wireless charger by default, so right off the bat, you’re saving RM 369 ($81) through this bundle. The Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds (not to be confused with the Buds 2 Pro) are worth RM 499 ($110), and the Silicone Cover + Inside Scoop Strap are worth RM 248 ($55). In total, Bora Purple Galaxy S22 (256GB) customers get an $815 phone along with a free bundle of accessories worth $250. That’s not at all a bad proposition, especially for prospective S22 buyers who don’t already have a pair of wireless earbuds or a wall / wireless charger.

In addition to this bundle, Galaxy S22 customers also get the usual software offers, including six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage for free. You can hit the link below for more details, and in the meantime, we’ll let you know if Samsung brings similar deals to Bora Purple Galaxy S22 customers in more markets.



