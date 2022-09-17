Stimulus Payment Update: Who would get these $350 checks? – Marca English

Editions:

Find out if you’re eligible to receive a 350 dollar rebate

Ohio residents will receive stimulus payments worth 350 dollars, if the Ohio Democrat who is running for Governor, Nan Whaley, is elected.

The state will get 2.68 billion dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan, with 7.4 million Ohio citizens receiving some financial boost to make ends meet.

US citizens have been struggling due to the rising costs of groceries and gas. Whaley has urged current Governor Mike DeWine to help families by releasing part of the funds that he will receive within the next few weeks.

“Ohioans are hurting right now, whether it’s from high gas prices to increased costs at the grocery store,” Whaley said.

“Governor DeWine should be doing everything in his power to help ease those costs as corporate profits soar, yet we’ve seen time and again he’s more interested in taking care of his special interest donors and friends. When I’m governor, Ohio’s families will be my top priority.

“That’s why I’m proposing an inflation rebate of $350 per person, or $700 per couple, for middle-class Ohioans to offset high gas prices and other rising costs.”

Ohio will receive the funds soon, but the current governor has not revealed his plans on how his administration intends to spend the aforementioned amount.

Meanwhile, Whaley has suggested that single residents should receive a 350 dollar stimulus payment, with joint filers getting double that figure, which is 700 dollars.

The income limit for single filers would be set at 80,000 dollars and for joint filers it would be 160,000 dollars.

For the proposal to be passed, Whaley needs to win the election which doesn’t take place until Tuesday, November 8, 2022. However, a recent poll gave the incumbent Governor DeWine a 19-point lead over Whaley.

The winner of the 2022 gubernatorial election will not be sworn before January 9, 2023.

