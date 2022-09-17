Elon Musk Pitches For Dogecoin As Payment Option On Twitter Blue; DOGE, Shiba Inu Fall 8% – Outlook India

Elon Musk says Dogecoin may be used to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription. Prices of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, in the red.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently became the single-largest individual shareholder in Twitter, was seen pitching about using Dogecoin (DOGE) as a payment method for twitter's blue subscription.

In other news, National Basketball Association (NBA), North America, has reportedly dived deep into Web 3.0 as they filed a series of patents regarding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and others. The filing submitted by NBA covers a list of virtual items, including “game tickets, game programs, trading cards, collectibles, memorabilia, jerseys” and “memes relating to the field of basketball authenticated by non-fungible tokens”, reported Coindesk.

The global crypto market cap decreased by 6.28 per cent to $1.82 trillion at 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was up by 54.22 per cent to $101.12 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $42,329.41, lower by 3.06 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading lower by 2.02 per cent at $3,199.79.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 7.94 per cent at $0.9281, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 7.01 per cent at $0.691, Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 4.25 per cent at $394.45, Solana (SOL) was also trading with a loss of 9.22 per cent at $99.34, and Polkadot (DOT) was also down by 7.87 per cent at $17.35.

Today’s top gainer was Indian Shiba Inu (INDSHIB), which was up by 347.43 per cent at $0.0003015. The top loser was Mini Cat Coin

(MiniCat), which was down by 95.87 per cent at $0.00000137.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 8.39 per cent at $0.1347. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.07916. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 8.82 per cent at $0.00002207.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 7.84 per cent to trade at $0.0000007921, Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also down by 7.5 per cent at $0.00002899, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 4.4 per cent at $0.01789.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 4.92 per cent at $18,725.32. Terra (LUNA) was down by 7.06 per cent to trade at $81.99. Avalanche (AVAX) too lost 4.92 per cent at $74.65, Uniswap (UNI) was also down by 6.13 per cent to trade at $9.10 and Aave (AAVE) by 8.2 per cent to trade at $158.02.

When a user commented about the high fees of Twitter Blue subscription and how it could feed an entire family in Argentina, Musk replied, “Yes, it should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency. Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?”

The NBA filed several patents relating to NFTs like game tickets, game programs, trading cards, collectables, memorabilia, jerseys, and memes related to basketball. Apart from these patents, the NBA’s head of gaming and digital assets also registered two Ethereum (ETH) Name Service (ENS) domains—NBA.eth and theassociationft.eth, reported Coindesk.

