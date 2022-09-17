Nothing reveals Android 13 launch window on Phone 1, and it is not soon (Update) – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Updated, August 22, 2022 (01:00 PM ET): Nothing has submitted a statement to Android Authority confirming its plans for the Android 13 rollout to the Nothing Phone 1. The statement, in full, is here:

In brief, those looking forward to a speedy rollout of Android 13 to the Nothing Phone 1 will be disappointed that they’ll need to wait until possibly the middle of next year. This is interesting, considering how little Nothing OS varies from stock Android.

We will keep you posted if Nothing amends this schedule. Nevertheless, the statement comes after Nothing customer support told Android Authority reader Parameshwar Thunga that Android 13 was only launching for the Phone 1 in H1 2023.

Original article, August 22, 2022 (02:17 AM ET): Nothing launched the Phone 1 earlier this year, and the startup’s first smartphone turned out to be a pretty good debut. We’ve seen a steady stream of updates for the device, but when will the Phone 1 receive Android 13?

Well, company founder Carl Pei has issued a rather pointless response to a Twitter user who asked this very question. “A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers,” Pei told the user.

This obtuse answer coming from anyone else would sound like marketing-speak for “we don’t have an Android 13 update coming.” But we’re 100% sure Nothing is working on an Android 13 update, especially in light of the company promising three years of OS updates for the Phone 1. Even mentioning a vague release window for the update would be preferable to this non-response.

This answer is also disappointing for users who put their money where their mouth is and bought Nothing’s first phone. We also felt that the device had “anemic” software in our Nothing Phone 1 review, so Android 13 and its variety of features would be a welcome addition.

For what it’s worth, we asked Nothing about a timeline for Android 13 last week and didn’t get a response.

