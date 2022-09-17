GMC Hummer EV Sales: Outsold By Rivian 920 To 1 – Muscle Cars and Trucks



The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is out the door- with the GM Factory Zero plant officially producing salable builds. With 1,000 hp and roughly 1,000 hp of motor torque, it stands as a groundbreaking “super truck” that ended up being gobbled up within minutes in October of 2021. And anybody that’s seen one up close or on the road will tell you that this thing has more than enough presence to clue everybody in on how serious General Motors is about making a full spread of electric vehicles. However, delivery numbers tend to lag behind production numbers, which is why General Motors recorded only one Hummer EV sale in 2021.

Photo via General Motors.

Rivian Outsold Hummer 920-1

According to the official sales charts, General Motors delivered a grand total of 26 electric vehicles to its customers in Q4 of last year. The majority of those deliveries were Bolt EV and EUV’s and despite a grand opening of their retooled Detroit Hamtramck Factory Zero assembly plant in November of 2021, The company delivered only one Hummer EV last year. The plant was repurposed and retooled exclusively for electric vehicles.

By comparison, Rivian – a few months ahead of the Hummer – produced 1,015 vehicles by the end of 2021, with 920 deliveries, according to an SEC filing. Meanwhile, GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred was quoted in a previous report in suggesting that the Hummer EV production ramp up may take longer than a normal ICE vehicle launch.

Shots Fired

Low EV sales made GM an easy target on the Twittersphere. A Tesla enthusiast recently took shots at GM and its electrification goals. A Twitter account out of the Bay Area shared the stark numbers that GM released and it yielded a response from Musk himself even.

“Room to Improve…” was the exact response from Elon who, by the way, is having his fair share of issues producing his own Cybertruck. The tweet doesn’t mention anything about the Bolt recall and the fact that GM just announced that they will be making a Chevy Silverado EV, one for the common guy or gal and the other for fleet services, as well as a Chevy Blazer and Equinox EV. The future of GM does look electric thanks to the scalability of their Ultium batteries, they’re just getting started.

Cody is a Tennessee-based media professional that doubles as a producer for a radio station in Knoxville. He’s fascinated by the breadth of the automotive industry.

GM’s profit 98% of its gas cars. What happens switching to EV’s.

