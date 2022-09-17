Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3200 check payments to be sent in three days – Washington Examiner

Alaska residents will receive direct one-time payments of over $3,000 in three days.

Residents can receive up to $3,284 courtesy of a provision in Alaska’s annual budget that aims to alleviate financial burdens, particularly the rising costs of everyday items.

The direct payments will be distributed on Sept. 20 for those who requested direct deposit and the week of Oct. 3 for those who requested paper checks.

Most of Alaska’s residents typically receive a yearly dividend from the state’s oil wealth fund in the fall. However, this year, residents will get the additional payment to combat high energy prices.

Originally, state lawmakers proposed a $5,500 payment, but it failed in the Republican-led House. After negotiations, the price was brought down to close to $3,200.

The state Department of Revenue said it is reviewing over 78,000 applications to determine who is eligible.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tweeted that this $3,284 payout is the largest in state history.

“This budget is more than a spending plan; it’s a blueprint for Alaska’s future,” Dunleavy said in a press release. “Budgets should reflect the values and ambitions of the people they are designed for, and I believe this legislation accomplishes that.”

