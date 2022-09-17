The Weekly Authority: Google parts with Pixelbook – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Since preparing cup noodles involves nothing more than peeling open the lid of the cup, boiling some water, adding it to the cup, and waiting for the ingredients to rehydrate, why would anyone create a gadget designed to simplify that process? Japan’s Thanko obviously thought the task could be easier.

We should add, the Makasetei will set you back $45, which seems like a lot to spend on a task that could easily be achieved with an electric kettle. Not to mention the kitchen counter real estate it’ll take up. True, it might come in handy if (like me) you’ve just moved house and have no idea which box you packed the kettle in. Or if you don’t own an electric kettle. And for those with a serious cup noodle habit, well, we guess it’s a bit of a novelty. Still… $45!

