Shop royal-approved fashion and beauty deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Page Six

By Kristin Contino

July 12, 2022 | 1:19pm

Get ready for some royally good shopping.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 (Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13) is finally here, and along with incredible discounts on everything from leggings to kitchen tools, there are plenty of products loved by the royal family included in this year’s event.

We’ve searched through all of the Prime Day deals to find the best royal-approved items up for grabs — and there are more high-end brands included for 2022 than you’d expect, with some marked down by as much as 62 percent.

From Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers and beautifying facial oil to Meghan Markle’s chic shades and must-have makeup sponge, shop nine of our top royal beauty and fashion picks from Prime Day below.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a sucker for Ray-Bans and owns four different pairs, including this tortoiseshell “Chris” style. The sunnies are 20 percent off on Prime Day — grab a pair to add some duchess style to your summer vacation.

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of Madewell’s classic jean jacket, and you can find the exact style she wears (in a slightly lighter wash) for 40 percent off on Prime Day.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen numerous times in simple white canvas trainers by Superga, and the sneakers are even more affordable on Prime Day: Grab the black version for an impressive $40 off.

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touted the benefits of this cult-favorite makeup sponge, and her former makeup artist Linda Sellers told Today Style it was “the perfect tool to sheer out foundation and ensure Meghan’s freckles were popping!”

Grab a special five-piece set on Prime Day that includes two sponges, an ice cream cone-inspired holder, a cleansing mat and a sparkly cleanser.

Hunter rain boots have been beloved by the royal family for decades, with everyone from Prince Charles and Princess Diana to the Queen herself sporting the sturdy footwear. These short burgundy wellies are a whopping 62 percent off on Prime Day, perfect for splashing in muddy puddles this autumn.

When Meghan Markle hit New York City for her baby shower in 2019, she wore these fabulous black shades by Le Specs (and they sold out soon after). If these aren’t your style, the “Bandwagon” shape ($55) she’s worn is also included in the Prime Day sale.

Both duchesses have sported this Spanish brand’s high-end espadrille wedges over the years, and the ivory shade is included in this year’s Prime Day for 20 percent off.

Rumor has it that Middleton started using this anti-aging oil when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte; the product claims to improve the appearance of stretch marks, scars and wrinkles.

If you’re looking to replicate Princess Diana’s signature tousled, shaggy ‘do, she used this Sebastian product to give her iconic tresses just the right texture.

