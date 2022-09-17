The best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung sale this weekend: Save big on Bespoke appliances, Samsung Galaxy smartphones and more – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
Updated on: September 16, 2022
If you’re looking to save big on Samsung tech, there’s good news. The Discover Samsung Event sales event is on, with new deals launching each day this week. It’s the perfect time to score major discounts on a new Samsung appliance, smart TV or smartphone.
Here are the best deals you can shop at Samsung today, including the limited-time-only daily deals and flash deals.
Top products in this article
See all deals now: Shop the Discover Samsung event
Friday’s deal: Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,549 (reduced from $2,200)
Friday’s bonus deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with free phone case, $1,799
Saturday deal: 55″ Samsung S95B OLED 4k smart TV, $1,699 (reduced from $2,200)
Sunday’s deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB) with $100 e-certificate, $700
The Discover Samsung fall sales event runs now through Sept. 18. The seasonal sale is your best opportunity this season to snag top-rated Samsung 4K TVs and 8K TVs, gaming monitors, home appliances and even newly released smartphones at deeply discounted prices.
New deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back here often. We’ve compiled the best deals on the trendiest Samsung tech that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event. And these deals below are just the beginning — you can save an extra 10% when you bundle eligible Samsung products. There are three-hour flash deals to shop this week, too.
Each day through Sept. 18, Samsung will be offering a special daily deal. Here are the deals that you’ll be able to take advantage of each day during the Discover Samsung fall sales event.
This fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung’s fastest burner ever (3600W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.
This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung’s SmartThings app.
Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,549 (reduced from $2,200)
If you miss Monday’s Discover Samsung smartphone deal, don’t worry. Samsung is offering another great deal on the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Friday. Shoppers can get a free memory upgrade, phone case and up to $900 in trade-in credit.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with free phone case, $1,799
On Saturday, Samsung will be offering a huge discount on the S95B OLED 4k smart TV. This smart TV leverages OLED technology with 8.3 million individual self-lit pixels coming together to provide a bright viewing experience. The TV features Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio quality.
55″ Samsung S95B OLED 4k smart TV, $1,699 (reduced from $2,200)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. On Sunday, Sept. 18 you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet at the Samsung Discover event.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB) with $100 e-certificate, $700
Check out more deals on top-rated Samsung products during the Discover Samsung sales event.
When you’re not streaming shows or movies on “The Frame,” the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you’ve uploaded to “The Frame” from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it’s on — or off.
Save big on “The Frame” (2022) during the Discover Samsung fall sales event, happening through Sept. 18.
65″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)
75″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,600 (reduced from $3,000)
85″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,500 (reduced from $4,300)
This full-depth Samsung refrigerator lets you control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door with Samsung’s Family Hub. The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more.
The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered water and ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf for a consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator.
Samsung large capacityside-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,443)
If you’re in need of a new fridge, Samsung has you covered. The first day of the Discover Samsung event features a great deal on the Samsung Bespoke 3-door french door refrigerator. The 3-door refrigerator includes a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser and an autofill water pitcher. The fridge also has a dual ice maker with cubed ice and ice bites.
Save $1,100 dollars on this state-of-the-art refrigerator during Samsung’s sales event.
Samsung Bespoke 3-door french door refrigerator, $2,199 (reduced from $3,299)
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
If you order the phone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 512GB memory upgrade, $1,799 (reduced from $2,010)
Samsung’s highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is Tuesday’s deal of the day during the Discover Samsung fall event. These smart TVs range from $400 to $1,700 off, depending on size.
55″ Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $1,900)
65″ Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,900 (reduced from $2,600)
75″ Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $2,800 (reduced from $3,500)
85″ Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $3,300 (reduced from $5,000)
If you’re looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, 1-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount — if an $1,799 gaming monitor fits your budget, that is.
49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,800 (reduced from $2,300)
And that’s not all. Be sure to shop these Thursday deals of the day at Samsung to save on a brand new 8K Samsung TV with AI smarts or a new foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone.
65″ QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022), $2,800 (reduced from $3,500)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone plus $100 in instant Samsung credit, $1,000 (reduced from $1,060)
First published on September 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM
