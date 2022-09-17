Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investors Switch To BudBlockz (BLUNT) – TronWeekly

TronWeekly

September 16, 2022 by Akash Anand

Exciting new moves are taking place within the world of cryptocurrencies now that BudBlockz has hit the scene. Experienced investors holding some of the most popular crypto options, including Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and Shibu Inu (SHIB), have quickly taken the initiative to sell many of their holdings. Funds earned from the sale of these tokens are providing individuals with an easy way to get an early start on investing in BudBlockz (BLUNT) while the token is still in its early presale phase. Getting ahead of the competition and purchasing now during the private sale means getting the crypto coin at a significantly lower price of $0.021 (up 40% from the private sale price of $0.015), which will undoubtedly increase in the coming months.

Those with less crypto investing experience may wonder if BudBlockz and its $BLUNT tokens are worth it. Built on Ethereum and aiming to support cannabis enthusiasts, including local farmers and dispensaries throughout the country, the platform is like nothing else in existence. As the value of the cannabis market continues to drastically increase at such a staggering rate, especially during a time when legalization is happening throughout dozens of states, now is the time for such a decentralized cannabis ecosystem to exist in the first place. By taking the lead and developing a platform that meets the needs of crypto and cannabis fans, the value of $BLUNT tokens will only continue to rise as the industry expands even further.

With a lower price per token during the private phase, anyone getting involved today can benefit and begin increasing their chances of generating passive income from their investments. The idea behind investing is to earn a greater return, but that isn’t always possible with tokens that have existed for several years and continue to experience a decrease in value. It’s one of the many reasons investors are making the switch, selling their TRX, SOL, and SHIB holdings in exchange for the currency they can use to invest in the BLUNT tokens.

Although every investor can decide for themselves if they’d like to sell their holdings or continue to keep them stored away, the BudBlockz token is expected to grow at a shocking 12,000% compared to some of the other popular cryptocurrencies on the market. Some of these cryptocurrencies include SHIB and Dogecoin. Because of the anticipated growth, the price for $BLUNT tokens will increase within the next several weeks. Rather than waiting until it gets to the point where it’s no longer as affordable or accessible, it’s better to invest now to get the tokens at a lower price and earn a more significant return as it gains more momentum.

