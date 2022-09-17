Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs – BOL News

Follow us on

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….



Share

Listen

Font size

Dark Mode

Save

Print

Nothing Phone 1 price in pakistan is Rs 99,999 PKR (Expected).

On July 12, 2022, the latest mobile phone Phone 1 expected to be released. The smartphone’s specifications, screen size, camera setup, battery timing, and mobile performance are all excellent. The Phone 1 comes with a 50MP dual rear camera and an 8MP punch-hole front camera.

The device display has a screen size of 6.55 inches and a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels. Phone 1’s performance is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and an Adreno 662 GPU. Phone 1 has a 4,500 mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Read more: Vivo y55 price in Pakistan & features



Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.

Naimal Khawar in Afrozeh’s latest wedding formal collection

Desi boy’s shiny hair turns out to be buffalo’s tail

Little boy cries while eating sushi with chopsticks

Watch Video: Chimpanzee brothers watch VR together

Aviation minister asks private airlines to start operations from Quetta

Punjab govt to tighten laws against drug usage in educational institutes

Pakistan received 111 aid flights from across world for flood victims

IMF says govt can’t control economy: Imran Khan

PM urges philanthropists, wealthy people to urgently help flood victims

After 22 years, man wins case to remove transformer from outside his home

Feroze Khan and wife Syeda Alizay part ways, filed for a visitation right to see their children

Keanu Reeves begins filming the sequel of Constantine, Reports

Jennifer Lopez trying to quit Ben Affleck’s smoking habit

Ali Sethi praised by audience for Pasoori performance at Harvard University

Faysal Qureshi Recalls Funny Early-Career Shooting Scenes

Ahsan Khan gives us a glimpse of his Umrah Journey

Copyright © – BOL Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

source