Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs – BOL News

28th Jun, 2022. 09:33 pm
Nothing Phone 1 price in pakistan is Rs 99,999 PKR (Expected).
On July 12, 2022, the latest mobile phone Phone 1 expected to be released. The smartphone’s specifications, screen size, camera setup, battery timing, and mobile performance are all excellent. The Phone 1 comes with a 50MP dual rear camera and an 8MP punch-hole front camera.
The device display has a screen size of 6.55 inches and a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels. Phone 1’s performance is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and an Adreno 662 GPU. Phone 1 has a 4,500 mAh battery and 45W fast charging.
