iOS 16—Brilliant New iPhone Features Available Now – Forbes

September 12 update below. This article was first published on September 10.

Apple’s iOS 16 has launched after being confirmed at the iPhone maker’s Fall event. The latest iPhone software comes with a bunch of brilliant new features that will be game-changing for your security and privacy. Here are the best iPhone features coming with iOS 16.

Currently, Apple’s security updates come alongside features upgrades—although the iPhone maker is increasingly issuing separate emergency fixes such as iOS 15.6.1. Fearing iPhone bugs, many Apple users are left to decide between security and functionality when a new iOS version comes out.

Enter iOS 16’s Rapid Security Response, Apple’s answer to fixing security quickly and separately from general software updates. “Now your iPhone will get important security improvements between normal software updates, so you automatically stay up to date and protected against security issues,” Apple says.

Passkeys are generating lots of headlines—and for a good reason. Coming in iOS 16, Passkeys are end‑to‑end encrypted and sync across Apple devices through the iCloud Keychain password manager.

Among the benefits, Apple’s solution to obliterate the password makes it hard for you to become a victim of phishing and keeps your credentials safe from website leaks. “Your private key is never kept on a web server, so you don’t have to worry about website leaks compromising your accounts,” according to Apple.

Passkeys should be easy to use, too. From iOS 16, you can sign in to websites or apps on other devices, including non‑Apple ones, with your saved passkey by scanning the QR code with your iPhone or iPad and using Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate.

Apple fans have been asking for the ability to unsend messages for some time, and with iOS 16 the iPhone maker has finally launched this feature. You can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it and you can unsend a message for up to two minutes after it’s sent. Users can make up to five edits to a given message—although be aware that recipients will be able to see a record of this.

Lockdown Mode is, in reality, something that makes great headlines for Apple as it launches iOS 16, but most of us won’t use it. Apple says Lockdown Mode provides “extreme protection for the very small number of users who face grave, targeted threats to their digital security.”

The idea of the feature is to lock down your iPhone so much that it won’t be targeted by spyware. Unfortunately, Lockdown Mode makes your device almost unusable, so approach it cautiously.

Safety Check is a useful privacy feature available in iOS 16 aimed at those who may be at risk from a controlling or abusive partner. More broadly, it can be used as a quick check to help lock down your iPhone. Using Safety Check, you can reset the access you’ve granted others, change system privacy permissions for apps, and restrict Messages and FaceTime to the device.

Several other iOS 16 privacy and security features are also worth noting. Firstly, apps will ask for permission before accessing the pasteboard to paste content from another app.

Meanwhile, in Photos, your Hidden and Recently Deleted albums are locked by default and can be unlocked using Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

September 12 update:

Apple has released iOS 16, and it comes alongside iOS 15.7.

So should you update to iOS 16, or is it better to update to iOS 15.7 and wait for any bugs to be ironed out?

In the past, it was important to upgrade to big iPhone software updates straight away, to ensure your iPhone was protected from security issues. This could leave many people complaining of bugs, or worse, refusing to update and leaving themselves open to big security problems.

This time, the choice of whether to update to iOS 16 is yours. But take note—the iOS 15.7 update is an important one, as it fixes 11 security issues, one of which is being used by adversaries in real-life attacks on iPhones. The already exploited flaw is in the iPhone’s Kernel, the heart of the operating system, and it’s possible this could be chained together with one of the other vulnerabilities to take over your iPhone.

Apple describes the flaw as allowing an application to execute arbitrary code with Kernel privileges. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the iPhone maker says.

Apple doesn’t provide much detail on the issues fixed in iOS 15.7, to give iPhone users a chance to update before more attackers can work out the details. Two issues fixed in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari, could lead to code execution, Apple says on its support page.

If your iPhone is eligible, you need to update to iOS 15.7 straight away—especially if you are an enterprise user or someone who could be targeted.

With iOS 16 it’s more of a choice—the update fixes the same list of security issues as iOS 15.7, but it’s also Apple’s biggest iPhone features upgrade in a year. I’ve already updated to iOS 16, but I am prepared for a few bugs in order to be able to try out the cool new features.

So, update to iOS 16, or update to iOS 15.7. Thankfully, whatever you decide, your iPhone will stay secure.

