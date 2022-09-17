Dogechain Halted, Restored After Critical Bug Found – Crypto Briefing

Dogechain halted transactions this weekend after developers detected a critical bug in the project’s bridge contracts.

Dogechain was at risk of an exploit this weekend.

The project’s developers found a bug on September 10 and paused block creation for several hours. On September 11, the development team said that the network was once again live with ongoing maintenance.

The bug could have allowed attackers to mint wrapped DOGE (wDOGE) freely on the bridge network.

The project said that the fact that its network currently runs on a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism allowed the team to reverse the “unwarranted minting of wDOGE.” It added that it would remain under PoA until the team is fully prepared to transition to Proof-of-State (PoS) consensus.

Dogechain noted that the issue concerned an “internal bug” rather than “an exploit or hack.” The team assured the public that no Dogecoin (DOGE) had been lost or stolen. It added that no “internal funds” had been lost either—presumably referring to Dogechain (DC) and wrapped Doge (wDOGE) tokens.

However, some sources argue that Dogechain did indeed lose funds. Independent crypto researcher Crumbs suggested that an attacker exploited the vulnerability to mint 9.7 million wDOGE ($600,000). The supposed attacker converted as much as $316,000 to other assets; a portion of those funds may have been deposited to Binance.

Dogechain contributor Roc Zacharias responded to Crumbs and denied the theft, stating that the project “had [an] internal bug [and] no hack.” He continued: “No funds lost. Nothing bridged out [or] lost like you’ve suggested here.”

Despite those denials, it appears that an Ethereum address beginning with 0x78F05… has been specifically blacklisted by Dogechain. Additionally, Dogechain’s official account of events implies that funds were minted without warrant at one point, even though those mints were reversed.

Those facts do not confirm that an attacker successfully committed theft. However, it does seem that an individual performed transactions that could have led to a loss of funds.

It should be emphasized that the vulnerability affects Dogechain, not Dogecoin. The two projects have no official relationship. Dogechain aims to build a Layer 2 network that allows bridged Dogecoin tokens to be used on new applications such as decentralized exchanges and NFT marketplaces.

Furthermore, the vulnerability described above is entirely unrelated to a data leak that recently affected Shiba Inu token, another popular doge-themed blockchain project.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Join more than 100,000 subscribers

source