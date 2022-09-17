Deals: 41mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 7 Drops to New Low Price of $449.99 ($249 Off) – MacRumors

Amazon today has a rare, steep discount on the stainless steel model of the Apple Watch Series 7. You can get the 41mm Cellular Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 7 with Starlight Sport Band for $449.99, down from $699.00, thanks to a coupon that will be applied at the checkout screen.

In total, this sale is taking $249 off the Apple Watch Series 7, and it’s one of the best discounts on the higher-end stainless steel models that we’ve ever tracked. There are a few other stainless steel models on sale in 41mm and 45mm sizes, ranging between $50 and $80 in savings.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

In addition to this sale, you can also save on numerous models of the aluminum Apple Watch Series 7. The 41mm GPS Aluminum model is down to $349.00, from $399.00 in multiple colors; and the 45mm GPS Aluminum model is on sale for $379.00, down from $429.00 in multiple colors.

Across the board these are the best discounts we’ve ever seen on each model of the Apple Watch Series 7, making it a great time to purchase the newest Apple wearable. Most models are in stock now and ready to ship today, and as of writing only Amazon is offering this many Series 7 devices at a discount.

