Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a flat display – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: August 29th, 2022 at 13:55 UTC+02:00

Lately, we’ve been hearing a lot about the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra and how it might look very similar to the ongoing S22 Ultra model, particularly around the rear-facing camera array. Now a new rumor has turned our attention to the front of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and reportedly, the upcoming flagship may feature a flat display design or, at the very least, less curved display edges.

As mentioned before, a samey design isn’t inherently a bad thing. Spending less time and resources on redesigning the back panel might help Samsung create a superior user experience in other areas. And according to the latest rumors, that seems to be the path Samsung’s taking for developing the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Nevertheless, even though the phone’s primary camera array may look unchanged, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly have a much thicker metal frame, which, in turn, should mean that the display might be flat or, at the very least, less curved around the edges. (via @UniverseIce)

The ongoing Galaxy S22 Ultra is as good as or even better than all the other Galaxy Note flagships that got released in recent years. It’s the first Galaxy S device to have embraced the S Pen in its entirety, and at the end of the day, it’s a Galaxy Note premium device in Galaxy S clothing.

Samsung’s recent premium Galaxy Note flagships have had a curved display, and so does the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the company is apparently catching on to the fact that a flat display befits the S Pen better than a curved panel. If the latest rumor turns out to be correct, the Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a flat — or less curved — display, which might make it the best spiritual successor Galaxy Note enthusiasts could’ve hoped for.

As far as the rest of the upcoming flagship series is concerned, both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will apparently adopt a similar frame design and size to the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+. In other words, both smartphones should have flat displays and solid metal frames.

The overall design won’t change much, with sources suggesting that the base and Plus Galaxy S23 models will use the same displays, sensors, cameras, and batteries as this year’s model. The most noticeable upgrade will consist of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which Samsung will reserve only for its top-tier 2023 models such as the Galaxy S23 series and possibly next year’s foldable phones.

You might also like

Now that Samsung has launched all of its high-end smartphones for 2022, the focus is slowly shifting to the Galaxy S23 series. And the company seems on track to launch the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra early next year. The battery that will be used inside the Galaxy S23+ has appeared […]

It has been reported multiple times that Samsung will upgrade to a 200MP camera sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the camera sensor’s features weren’t revealed. Now, reliable tipster Ice Universe has revealed some more details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP […]

Samsung should be planning to release the Galaxy S23 in early 2023. Rumors so far say that the upcoming flagship lineup will look a lot like the Galaxy S22 series, and now, the alleged dimensions and display specifications for the Galaxy S23 trio have leaked to lend more credibility to the “similar design” theory. Let’s […]

More rumors concerning Samsung’s design route for the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra are piling up. According to the latest, Samsung’s adopting the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” philosophy for the upcoming flagship and won’t invest too much time changing the design of the rear-facing camera array. A few days ago, word on the […]

With Samsung’s flagship launches for 2022 out of the way, the rumor mill is now focused on the 2023 lineup. The Galaxy S23 series will be the first flagship launch of the new year. With less than four months to go until 2023 begins, it’s no surprise that the Galaxy S23 rumors have now started […]

Motorola snagged the “world’s first OEM to have released a smartphone with a 200MP camera” title last week. Samsung can no longer claim that title, even though the Motorola X30 Pro features the Samsung-made 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Nevertheless, the Korean tech giant is not out of the game. It can and supposedly will upgrade […]

September 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source