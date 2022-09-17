Home Latest News Twitter's ban of Proud Boys isn't working. Would Elon Musk reverse it?...

Twitter's ban of Proud Boys isn't working. Would Elon Musk reverse it? – USA TODAY

By
Aabha Sharma
-

On April 26, a 5-month-old Twitter account with the handle @LegacyChaser369 pinned a tweet to its profile that began: “The Proud Boys are back on Twitter! #NewProfilePic #POYB #Westisthebest #Uhuru #maga” 
The pinned tweet, which sits atop any other posts, was practically a glossary for the language of the extremist street gang known as the Proud Boys. If the insider terms weren’t clear enough, there was the banner image: a group of Proud Boys holding their hands in sideways “OK” signs, a rallying symbol for white supremacy

source

Previous articleNASA's Perseverance rover begins key search for life on Mars – Nature.com
Next articleSpanish market regulator warns about cryptocurrency event – ABC News
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR