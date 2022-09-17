Shiba Inu Adds New Teams to Its 'SHIB: The Metaverse' And Allows Community Participation To Build Further – The Crypto Basic – The Crypto Basic

Shiba Inu has made another addition of new members to the metaverse project.

As part of efforts to set up the core structure of SHIB: The Metaverse, Shiba Inu disclosed in a blog post today that it has created two additional teams.

The newly established teams will play an integral role as an intermediary between the Shiba Inu community and core executives of the canine-themed project.

“We are happy to introduce to the community the formation of an additional dedicated team who will aid in being the eyes, ears, and voice of the community to relay community questions, concerns, and views,” Shiba Inu said.

The rationale behind creating the new teams is to establish a connection among all existing SHIB: The Metaverse structures, including Shiba Inu lead developers, expert advisors, and the AAA Studio.

Details of the Newly Created Teams

Per the announcement, the first team created by Shiba Inu is dubbed Shib: Creative, Innovation, Community Feedback/Broadcast Aid. Notably, the members of this team are also known as the Defense Team members. Members of the group include popular Shiba Inu influencers, including Trophias, U B, and Stixil.

The second team created is called Shib: Intake, Marketing, Sponsorships/Partnerships Aid. This group will also be referred to as the SHIB Growth team. Its members include famous SHIB influencer Milkshake, Baysed, and FIRSTWORD.

Both teams will be responsible for being “the eyes, ears, and voice of the community” to communicate all SHIBArmy concerns, views, and questions to the core team.

Shiba Inu Puts Community First

Shiba Inu recognizes the importance of community feedback and has taken a major step toward ensuring that it has a better understanding of the needs of the SHIBArmy and how best to serve them.

The teams’ major focus will center on SHIB: The Metaverse, which still seems complex to many Shiba Inu enthusiasts.

“We will be sharing [details of the metaverse project with the community, and helping to get people fully involved in the process. This will be via dedicated channels on Discord. First, the community will need to understand the feel, the design, and the inspiration of the world,” Shiba Inu added.

Community Projects

Shiba Inu team wants to include the community in building Metaverse by allowing community projects. The team invites ideas and projects to help SHIB metaverse grow further. For that purpose, Shib is launching an online form that will allow users to sign up for their project for SHIB Metaverse.

“Community Projects will have a great developmental space that is dedicated for them as well to coordinate delivery of such projects and start things in the right direction, alongside the SHIB The Metaverse Team.”



Shiba Inu Adds Professionals to Its Metaverse Team

In recent times, Shiba Inu has been toward ensuring that SHIB: The Metaverse has a smooth ride. Thus, prompting the addition of professionals will drive the project’s growth.

The second-largest canine-themed crypto project has inked key partnerships with major firms, including THIRD FLOOR, toward achieving this goal.

As reported by TheCryptoBasic, Shiba Inu onboarded Marcie Jastrow and Sherri Cuono into its metaverse advisory team.

