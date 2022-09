Tech

Apple’s "pro" iPhones have a new “Dynamic Island” and major upgrades to the camera including a 48-megapixel camera.

Once again, there are two iPhone Pro models: the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The most notable change is the pill-shaped “Dynamic Island” which replaces the notch. It changes based on the activity.

source