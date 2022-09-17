Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Refund Explained – Gizbot

Pre-ordered Nothing Phone (1) by paying Rs. 2,000? Then you will be able to buy the device on Flipkart from 12th July to 18th July. However, if you are having a second thought about your decision, then you can also get a refund of the pre-order amount on Flipkart, and here is how you can do the same.

As per the official document, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase between the 12th of July and the 18th of July. Users who don’t purchase the Nothing Phone (1) between these days will be entitled to receive a refund of Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart.

As per the leaks and speculations, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to cost around Rs. 35,000 and the base model is said to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the first phase, users who have pre-ordered the device will be eligible to purchase the phone on Flipkart.

The device will only be available post the launch, and if you feel the pricing is high or for any other reason if you decide not to purchase the Nothing Phone (1), then you can receive a refund of Rs. 2,000. However, you have to wait for a week to get your money back from Flipkart and on behalf of Nothing.

Do note that, if you book the smartphone before the 18th of July, then you will not be eligible for a refund. Hence, only after the 18th of July users can opt out of the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order. Users can select the refund option after the 18th of July to get a 100 percent refund of the pre-order amount of the Nothing Phone (1).

The company has also confirmed that Nothing will send an email regarding the refund process, and users will receive the money on their original payment method. Say, if you have paid using UPI, the amount will be refunded to the same UPI number, or if you have made a payment using a credit card, the amount will be credited to the same card.

