Netflix Got Hacked and E-mail Changed – How To Get Account Back – Alphr

June 30, 2022

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. Unfortunately, this makes it a tempting target for hackers who want to enjoy movies and TV shows while letting someone else foot the bill.

Sometimes hackers will just change the password but nothing else, and other times they won’t change anything (hoping to fly under the radar). But, it is more common for a hacker to change the email address associated with the account just to take the whole thing over.

Regardless of the method, there are ways to deal with a hacker attack. In this article, we’ll show you what to do if your Netflix account is hacked and how to get it back.

Hackers use many methods to gain access to someone’s Netflix account.

In some cases, hackers will gain access to your account and leave your credentials alone in the hopes that they can keep using your account without you knowing. In this situation, it’s important to keep an eye out for strange viewing activity on your Netflix account.

In other cases, hackers may change your login email and password to restrict you from accessing the account entirely. In situations like this, you’ll have to contact Netflix to regain control of your account.

Let’s look at how you can tell if your account has been hacked and how you can get your account back.

The easiest way to tell if someone has been using your account is to check the recently watched tab on Netflix. If you see a movie or TV show that you didn’t watch recently, the odds are that your account is being used by someone else.

In this case, you should change your password immediately to ensure that the damage doesn’t get any worse and prevent the hacker from using your account again.

Here is how you can make sure that suspicious activity took place on your Netflix account:

This will sign out your account from all devices, including those used by the hacker. Now that you made sure that you are the only person using the account, it’s time to change your password to ensure that the hacker doesn’t log back in.

Changing your password from mobile devices:

Changing your password from a computer:

Now, your account should be safe, as the hacker shouldn’t be able to log back in.

If someone hijacked your account and changed your login information (email and password), you’ll know pretty quickly. When you attempt to log in, you’ll receive an error stating, ‘Sorry, we can’t find an account with this email address. Please try again or create a new account.’

Assuming you’re using the correct email to log in, this message clearly indicates that something is amiss with your account. Fortunately, and in most cases, Netflix is prepared to help you out. Here’s what you need to do:

Your first stop after receiving this message should be your email account. Do a broad search for Netflix. When the interloper changed your credentials, Netflix sent you an email letting you know about the change and included a link. Click on the Contact us link.



If you don’t see the email, don’t worry. You can access this same link from the login screen. Here’s how:

This method only works if the account is in your name and the credit card on file is still up to date. If your Netflix account is billed through a third-party service, or you can’t locate your account, it’s time to contact Netflix customer service.

Note: If you canceled your account, and it’s been more than ten months, your email address no longer exists with the company, and that’s why you can’t log in.

If you suspect your inactive account has been compromised, you can report the issue to Netflix via their support center; users often receive great help.

If the hacker went the extra mile to change all of your info, including your credit card number, you might have a hard time proving that you’re the account’s original owner. Based on what we have learned from users who had this problem, whether you get your account back is iffy. Some users have stated they only need to provide the previously used credit card number. However, you may run into trouble if paid for Netflix through a third-party service.

The best outcome is that the stolen account gets deleted if you can’t recover it. That means that you will have to create a new one to get back to binge-watching your favorite TV shows. It’s all in the hands of the customer support team and how they handle the problem.

The best way to ensure that no one else takes control of your Netflix account is to make it as secure as possible from day one. That means that you should create a password with numbers, capital and lowercase letters, and even a few symbols.

Beware of communications sent to you by Netflix. It isn’t uncommon for hackers and scammers to send Netflix users emails phishing for private information. These emails ask users to verify their payment information and login credentials. Some scammers go so far as to provide a realistic link to a website to trap their prey into forfeiting private information. Protecting your account means ensuring that you’re not giving out the information to access it.

Another common way hackers gain access to your Netflix account is through web browsers that don’t have anti-malware. Not only is this a problem for your entertainment, but it’s also an issue for other accounts as well.

If your account gets hacked after all that, at least you’ll know that the hackers had to put in a great deal of extra work. Most of them will give up and go looking for an easier target.

Netflix security is a big deal these days. That’s why we’ve included this section to answer more of your questions.

Let’s assume you’re one of the unfortunate few who can’t log into your account, and you can’t get your account back. If your payment information is still connected, you’ll continue to see the monthly charge withdrawn every month until the account is canceled.

If Netflix is unhelpful, your first stop should be your financial institution. Most banks, credit card companies, and especially PayPal should allow you to stop payments.

While some banks charge a fee for this, securing your payment method is important.

If it were your friend accessing your account, the answer to this question is simple: they want to watch Netflix for free. But let’s assume it’s someone unknown to you. Why on Earth would some random person (possibly in another country) want your Netflix account? Even the highest tier plan is only $15/mo.

Well, some people make a profit by selling your account information on the dark web. Others may find that you use the same login information for other, more serious accounts (like bank accounts, social media, etc.).

Finally, some people may want to watch American content in other countries. Whatever the reason, take proper precautions to protect your account (use a different password, check your emails) so you don’t become one of the hacker’s next victims.

There are a lot of ways that a hacker can access your account. For one, phishing emails are a tool often used by interlopers. By sending an official-looking email that you’re sure to respond to, the hackers have effectively gained your username and password. Usually, this email will route you to a webpage that asks you to sign in to your Netflix account. It’s best to avoid signing in to your Netflix account anywhere other than the official application or website.

Next, hackers may have gained access to another account of yours. This is why those who know the industry often advise people to use different passwords for every account. If someone gets into your email, they’ll also gain access to other accounts.

Yes! You can fill out a form, chat with a live agent, or call an agent to help you recover your account. You will need the Netflix app for AndroidOS or iOS to make this phone call, though.

If you prefer to speak with a live person, follow these steps:

1. Open the Netflix mobile app and ensure you’re signed in to your account. Then, tap on your profile icon in the upper right-hand corner.



2. Tap on Help.



3. Tap on the Call icon.



Of course, you can also use the chat option to speak with someone and get help with your Netflix account.

Today I go to watch something on Netflix. I had not done so in a few days. It asks for me login info. Weird. Normally everything just starts up. I enter my email but password is blank. Strange. I click on password recovery. But my email address is no longer used for an account. WHAT? I go check my emails for any thing from Netflix. Unfortunately, I had my Netflix email going in to a Promotions tabs. That I was mostly ignoring. In there, I see 3 emails from Netflix. Yesterday morning, Netflix notices a new sign in. From another time zone! A few hours later, there is another saying my CC billing was changed. Then a few hours after that, my email had been changed. So while I was getting this notifications to my email. They were going to a section I don’t normally check.

I call up Netflix’s customer support number. And with in a couple minutes I’m talking to a CSR. I explain my situation. And ask for them for me to get my account back. The article above, says that if your CC info was changed then don’t expect to get your account back. This happened to me, but I was able to get my account back. I’ve been using only 1 credit card the entire time for Netflix. So that was used that as proof that I am the original account holder. Now the way this was handled, was the CSR temporarily sent me to this automated thing where I had to input my credit card number. The CSR apparently can not see this. So as long as I know this info and have it on me, then things can proceed. If I didn’t have that info on me, then I might be in trouble.

Passing that, the CSR says we are going to give this account back to you. He asked what email to use for this account. I told him. I then got a password reset link. Clicked on that and changed my password. Then I was able to log on. The CSR stuck around for a little bit to help me check a few other things. Like the normal stuff, for Netflix to be running. And to help me check with a few settings.

I was all set. Had to re login to my devices and everything is back to normal.

