Last day: save up to $200 on Apple's new MacBook Air, cheapest prices on record – AppleInsider

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air sports the new M2 chip and an all-new chassis. And it’s up to $200 off, with upgraded models starting at just $1,279.

Numerous exclusive MacBook Air deals deliver the cheapest prices on record on upgraded configurations, with options for more memory and/or storage compared to the standard model.

To activate the discounts, which offer $100 to $200 off at B&H, you must shop through the special pricing links below from a laptop or desktop computer. Free expedited shipping is also included when the laptops are shipped within the contiguous U.S.

You can also save on sales tax or secure special financing with the B&H Payboo Card. When opting for the sales tax refund, which is available in qualifying states, you can save anywhere from $100 to $185 on average. And that’s on top of the exclusive savings. You can see how these deals compare to offers from other resellers in our 2022 MacBook Air Price Guide. Offers end at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 15.

Please note: You may need to click on the pricing links twice to see the exclusive price.

If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple products, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to MacBook Pros. Here are a few specials running this week:

