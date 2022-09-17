Happy Engineers Day 2022 Status Video Download for whatsapp fb insta – Tentaran

Latest News







Happy Engineers Day 2022 Status Video Download – Engineer’s Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on September 15th every year. Sir MV was India’s first economist, statesman, dam builder, and civil engineer. He was the Diwan of Mysore, from 1912 to 1918 and due to his social, economic, and industrial contributions, MV is referred to as the “Father of Modern Mysore.” He played an important role in the construction of dams, reservoirs, and hydro-power projects in modern India. Engineer’s Day is observed to honor and recognize the contributions that engineers have made to our nation. Engineers play a significant role in the economic growth and development of a country.

Thank you for the hard work that you put into making industries work! Happy Engineer’s Day to all engineers!

May the engine of your career speed up like the ones you create! Happy Engineer’s Day!

Smart people make smart things! Happy Engineer’s Day to all smart engineers!

While architects may design beautiful buildings, Engineers build them! Happy Engineers’ Day!

May you keep touching the sky with your skills and talent! Happy Engineer’s Day!

Thank you for the hard work that you put into making industries work! Happy Engineer’s Day!

Engineers are the backbone of an economy! Happy Engineer’s Day!

Our lives have been significantly improved by your brilliant inventions and ideas! Happy Engineer’s Day!

Happy Engineer’s Day to all the engineers out there who are constantly discovering and creating new things!

Wishing all engineers, a very Happy Engineer’s Day! The modern world would not have been possible without your inventions!

An engineer is an artist and a magician who can create wonderful things! Happy Engineer’s Day!

Happy Engineer’s Day! You are rockstars of the modern world!

Engineers are amazing people with extraordinary skills! Happy Engineer’s Day!

If you are looking for intellect, talent, and skills, you’re looking for an engineer! Happy Engineer’s Day!

Happy Engineer’s Day! Thank you, engineers, for making our lives simpler and smarter!

Engineers are Superheroes of a country! Happy Engineer’s Day!

