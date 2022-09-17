Coach announces huge sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022 – NJ.com

Many people liken Amazon’s Prime Day to Black Friday because of the plethora of shopping deals offered during the promotion.
Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day event this year on July 12 through July 13.
Prime Day has become the biggest week of the year in the online shopping industry.
As Amazon holds its Prime Day 2022 mega-shopping event, others are dropping prices across the board to compete with the online retail giant.
Popular handbag designer Coach is one retailer holding a competitive summer sale.
The fashion retailer is currently holding a 50% off on all sale styles on its website.
There are price cuts across most categories, including bags, wallets, shoes and clothes.
The sale’s timeframe isn’t specified on the website, but it is “almost sold out,” so you better act fast, if you’re interested. A discount code is not needed for the sale.
Here are some top picks from the Coach sale:
You can find even more great discounts on Coach’s sale styles here.
