2023 Peugeot e-308 electric car revealed – What Car?

For many years, Burger King told customers they could ‘have it your way’ when ordering their burger – and with the launch of the new Peugeot e-308, the same is true of the French brand’s 308 family car.

The arrival of the e-308 means the Peugeot 308 is now available in petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric forms. In other words, whether you’re ready to go electric or not, there’s a version designed to appeal to you.

The new e-308 will be available as a hatchback or as an estate car, called the e-308 SW, pictured above (an electric version of the 308 SW estate). Both versions will be powered by a 156bhp motor driving the front wheels, paired with a 54kWh battery for an official range of up to 249 miles. That gives the hatchback a slightly longer range than entry-level versions of the Cupra Born but less than the newly unveiled MG4.

What’s more, it can be charged at rates of up to 100kW, which means a 20-80% charge should be possible in just 25 minutes – if you can find a suitably powerful charging point.

Three different driving modes are on offer: Eco, Normal and Sport. A Brake mode is also available, and that will allow you to adjust the sharpness of the regenerative braking, which converts energy lost as the car slows down into electricity that is fed back into the drive battery.

Styling wise, the 308 features the same sharp, angular body shape of other 308 models. New additions include 18in alloy wheels designed to optimise performance by creating lower air resistance, thus increasing the overall range of the car.

Inside, the 308 features a central 10in touchscreen as well as a head-up display, allowing for the most important driving information to be shown directly in the driver’s line of vision.

A low dashboard also allows the driver to look over, rather than through, the small steering wheel at the 10in digital instrument cluster. This setup is also seen in other 308 models, and like them, the e-308 is likely to be well kitted out with features such as USB charging ports to make sure everyone on board is topped up, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

The e-308 will go on sale next summer, and while pricing details are yet to be revealed, we can expect it to start at around £35,000. That’s in the same price range as the Born, but is quite a lot more than the MG4.

