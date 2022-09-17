Apple News: Local news coverage expands to Canada, starting with two cities – 9to5Mac

February 25

Apple News local news coverage is rolling out to Canada, starting with Toronto and Montreal. It follows a recent expansion of the service in the US.

Local news was first launched in the US in 2020, and now covers 11 areas: the Bay Area, Charlotte, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington DC …



Rene Ritchie tweeted the news about this latest expansion.

Apple News’ curated local news experience is now available in Canada, starting with:

Toronto: https://apple.news/T4ef801wPSci_j16q0jXOJw

Montreal: https://apple.news/T6QTyomI0R-HLZDJGWF5LTw

Includes CTV News, Toronto Star, La Presse, Narcity, etc.

More cities: https://apple.news/AoubnwSZWRZinTAQhnpNQYQ

The feature was expanded twice in the US last year, with the Bay Area added earlier this month.

Apple on Tuesday announced the launch of its first local daily newsletter on Apple News targeting the Bay Area. Readers will find top stories from multiple segments as well as different local publications directly in the News app.

The Bay Area newsletter on Apple News will feature stories about sports, politics, dining, and more. Apple has partnered with the San Francisco Chronicle, SF Gate, Eater San Francisco, KQED, The Oaklandside, and other local publications to offer the daily newsletter.

We last month learned that Apple News is the most popular news app in the UK, with a rider.

Press Gazette reports that while Apple News was used by the highest number of people, BBC News led the way when it came to total time spent in the app.

During December 2021, users spent a total of 2.2 billion minutes in the BBC app, compared to the 1.2 billion minutes in Apple News. That works out to an average of 172 minutes per person per month for BBC News, and 93 minutes for Apple News.

Photo: Mwangi Gatheca/Unsplash

Toronto works but Montreal has no stories pic.twitter.com/u5qNlncL4s

— Joel Teitelbaum (@joelteitelbaum) February 25, 2022

