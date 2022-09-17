Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts – MarketBeat

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat’s full suite of research tools:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $303.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $414.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total transaction of $15,116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $39,835,410. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

