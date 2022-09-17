Disney Plus Drops Final Trailer for Star Wars: Andor – groovyPost

Disney Plus dropped a new trailer for Star Wars: Andor, which is set to air 12 episodes on Disney Plus. Watch the trailer here!

Disney Plus launched the final trailer for its new Star Wars series, “Andor.” If you’ve watched the films, you’ll recall that Andor was the main location for rebels to put a “Bobby trap” in the Death Star in the feature film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” This new trailer comes on the heels of a recently released Star Wars: Andor trailer in August.

This new Star Wars series, “Star Wars: Andor,” is a sequel that takes place five years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” This exciting new show will feature 12 action-packed new episodes. On Friday, Disney was pleased to share the final “Andor” trailer at D23 Expo. “Andor” will air exclusively on Disney Plus.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

According to Disney and Lucasfilm, Andor is a spy-thriller filmed over two 12-episode seasons. And it takes place five years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The era featured in “Andor” is filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. “Andor” presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them—and the galaxy—couldn’t be higher.

Star Wars: Andor premieres September 21st, 2022, on Disney Plus. You can watch the trailer in the following video:

In addition, if you watched Rogue One, you’ll see some familiar faces in the show, including Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Diego Luna playing his previous role of Cassian Andor. The cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Faye Marsay. Toby Haynes, Susanna White, and Benjamin Caron direct specific episodes, and Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan executive produce. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

It’s never too late to catch all the Star Wars action with a subscription to Disney Plus. It’s also worth noting that (at the time of this writing) you can get Disney for just $1.99 for the first month. After the first month completes, it will continue at the regular $7.99/month rate. However, you’ll need to act quickly as the offer ends on September 19, 2022.

The service has three different tiers you can subscribe to. For example, you can get the standalone version of Disney Plus for $7.99/month or $79.99/year. Or, get a Disney Plus bundle like Disney + Hulu (Ad-Supported) + ESPN+ for $13.99/month. Or better yet, grab the Disney Plus + Hulu (No Ads) + ESPN+ for $19.99/month.

If you’re new to the Disney Plus service, read about how to download Disney content for offline viewing. You may also be interested in using Parental Controls or learning how to stream Disney Plus on Discord.

Remember, your subscription offers more than the complete Star Wars universe. You’ll also have full access to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Pixar, Disney, and Nat Geo content.

