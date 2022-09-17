Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged This Morning – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The crypto market was rocked early in the day on Friday with prices across the board crashing just after midnight ET. There wasn’t a single big news item about cryptocurrency but rather a few things converging to cause the sell-off.

Bitcoin (BTC 1.99%) plunged 8.6% in the past 24 hours as of noon ET. In the same time frame, Ethereum (ETH 2.51%) was down 9.3%, and Dogecoin (DOGE 3.28%) fell 14.8%. Prices have stabilized in the past couple of hours, but there doesn’t seem to be an imminent recovery.

The biggest news was a 37.2% increase in producer prices in Germany, largely due to a sharp increase in natural gas prices in the country. Energy prices overall have doubled in the past year, and Russia could cut off supply of natural gas ahead of the winter, which would likely lead to even higher prices.

If prices continue to rise, it could cause a recession and/or prompt policymakers to increase interest rates to slow the economy. No matter how you look at it, slower growth and less discretionary spending is being seen as bad news for the crypto market.

News out of Germany comes a day after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showed that the central bank doesn’t think inflation is under control in the U.S. So, rate hikes could continue here as a result.

On a legal front, U.S. officials are suggesting that Celsius Network’s filing for bankruptcy protection undergo a similar investigation as the probes into the Chapter 11 filings of Enron and Lehman Brothers. That could bring further scrutiny and potentially regulation to the industry.

There’s a lot going on here, but I think there are two main drivers of the sudden move. First, investors being optimistic that interest rate increases were going to slow down in 2022 may have gotten out ahead of themselves. Not only is inflation not under control in the U.S., it may be just getting started in Europe.

Also, crypto tends to have a lot of leverage, which can lead to rapid increases or declines in prices. In the past 24 hours, $600 million of positions have been liquidated, including $223 million Bitcoin and $162 million Ethereum positions. That’s like fuel to the decline.

The good news is that none of these moves fundamentally change the long-term thesis for cryptocurrencies. Developers are still building new businesses for the blockchain, users are still getting used to using crypto and the blockchain, and venture capitalists are pouring money into the space. As long as that continues, the future is bright, but the reality of volatility in crypto can be painful on days like today.

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source