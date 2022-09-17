Why Chevrolet Expects the 2024 Equinox EV to be a Game Changer – Torque News

Chevrolet is positioning the 2024 Equinox EV to be the most affordable compact SUV in the popular segment. Chevy needs a true competitor in the hotly contested segment. GM CEO Mary Barra tweeted out today, “The @Chevrolet #EquinoxEV is a critical part of GM’s comprehensive #EV strategy. Personally, I know that having multiple options from @GM allows customers to choose a vehicle that meets their needs. Proud to add this great EV to our fleet.”

CEO Barra also posted this on Linkedin.com

“Now, as we launch our portfolio on the world-class Ultium battery platform, we’re rolling out a vehicle lineup covering the major segments representing 90% of the volume, that will drive mass customer adoption.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is expected to have a starting price of around $30,000. Some versions of the EVs are expected to get up to 300 miles on a single charge. The Equinox is a valuable name plate for Chevrolet. The gas-powered version is second to only the Silverado in sales.

“The Equinox EV is an EV for everyone,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “It’s an affordable game-changer, offering an uncompromising experience, with more features, that won’t change your daily routine — except that you will no longer have to stop at the gas station.”

The Equinox EV will have two distinctive versions. Drivers can choose from either LT or the sportier RS. Each version will have several trim levels and range options.

Features include:

“Chevrolet has your back with every aspect of the EV experience,” said Bell. “The Equinox EV has the range to take you where you want to go, the spaciousness for your passengers and gear, and technology to do it all comfortably and confidently.”

Strong Suite of Safety Technology

The Equinox has the Chevy Safety Assist package, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat and Rear Cross Traffic Braking.

Plus, buyers can upgrade to Super Cruise, HD Surround Vision, Head-Up Display and Rear Camera Mirror if they wish.

EV Performance

GM estimates the standard front-wheel-drive system will have 210 horsepower and 242 lb.-ft. of torque. An eAWD system will also be available with 290-horsepower and 346 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Equinox EV will also have the latest in GM’s charging technology:

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV will be available in fall 2023, starting with a limited edition 2RS. Additional details and ordering information will be available closer to the start of production. The Equinox EV will be produced at GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, production facility.

