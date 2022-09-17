Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin – NewsBTC

2021 featured new tokens emerging, and we saw surges in the cryptocurrency prices of several existing coins, from Solana to Dogecoin and even Shiba Inu. However, most of the tokens in 2022 have suffered decreased monthly valuations due to the bearish tendencies the crypto collapse has caused. Despite these downtrends, some tokens, like Solana (SOL), ApeCoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), have shown signs of being able to escape their low points in the coming weeks. Read on to find out why you should start investing in these coins today.

Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.

Key among the issues Solana resolved was the high gas fees Ethereum charged for smart contract transactions. The network transaction mining was getting too expensive for the average trader to keep up with, and many small and medium-scale asset holders soon turned to Solana for sales and exchange.

The NFT mining and Metaverse popularization in 2021 made Solana a household token in the cryptocurrency market. Its cryptocurrency prices experienced significant rises throughout the year as the developers later introduced Solana-based NFTs mining. However, the network has recently experienced several outages caused by an overwhelming user influx.

Despite the negatives, there’s reason to bank on Solana for profits this year. In the past week, Solana (SOL) has risen to $34.6, indicating an incoming bullish trend. Also, developers have noted that the outages on the network haven’t compromised crypto asset security. All tokens are safe in their respective wallets.

ApeCoin (APE), introduced in 2022 by the Bored Yacht Club, is a Metaverse-based token that doubles as a trade coin in the cryptocurrency market. The Bored Yacht Club represents one of the world’s largest groups of NFT holders, and they launched the coin for use in their Metaverse space.

ApeCoin is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which requires gas fees for payment. A Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) controls the protocols the token offers, which means the support community has more influence on decisions than the developers.

Even though it hasn’t been sky-high, ApeCoin’s (APE) cryptocurrency prices have been pretty good considering the bearish market. Analysts predict a great experience for those holding their ApeCoin (APE) tokens. The support community is growing daily, which means more is expected from the coin in a few weeks.

ApeCoin (APE) currently sells for $5.05, some 11% more than its pricing on September 9, which is more proof of a bullish future.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the latest meme coin projects taking the cryptocurrency market by storm. The presale is up and already in stage two, with over $2.08 million raised in token sales.

The total Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens are up to 200,000,000,000, with the community owning 80% of them. The developers wanted to create a meme coin. Everyone will be a part of it, and they will place most of the approvals in the hands of the support community. A fraction of the profits will go to charities dedicated to saving ocean life. This is a significant point for the community and features at several stages in the site’s roadmap.



There are several plans to help sustain the coin’s value over time. The plans feature an NFT mining system through which community members can access Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFTs with time. Crypto users are advised to participate in the presales, while the coin is cheap, as the price is expected to rise soon after launch.

