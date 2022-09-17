Shiba Inu Finally Listed by Top US Exchange, Bittrex – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now officially listed on the top U.S. crypto exchange, Bittrex, adding another major exchange to the roster. For comparison, rival Dogecoin was listed on Bittrex in September 2018.

$SHIB wallet is open and trading has now begun on https://t.co/djef1QPdOc https://t.co/egNBcF4wYP

As a result of several listings since last year, Shiba Inu is currently tradeable on several well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, Gemini and others. According to U.Today, Shiba Inu was eventually listed on the popular cryptocurrency market Bitstamp in June, while stock trading app Robinhood did so in April.

Switchere exchange, late this month, also announced the listing of the Shiba Inu trio of SHIB, LEASH and BONE. Within the same timeframe, German-based financial services firm Vivid Money also expressed support for SHIB, as previously reported.

According to the Shib burn Twitter handle, 14 transactions have been made, and over 43,143,474 SHIB tokens have been burned within the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 43,143,474 $SHIB tokens burned and 14 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnhnPL to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy

Per IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu whales, or major holders, are on the move since large transactions have spiked by 30% in the last day. A typical transaction is often more than $100,000, and significant surges in transaction volume are occasionally linked to increased activity from whales that are either buying or selling.

Shiba Inu has accomplished a brand new record-breaking milestone. According to WhaleStats, the Shiba Inu holder count is now 1,202,755. Shiba Inu now holds the biggest token position among the top 100 ETH whales.

The psychological level of $0.000010 was once again attained by Shiba Inu’s price after it had been breached on July 13. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading up 4.8% at $0.0000107.

