Meet The 29 Singles Cast In 'FBoy Island' Season 2—See Their IGs – Women's Health

Summer is in full swing, and that means HBO Max’s FBoy Island is officially back! On July 14, you’ll be able to stream the first three episodes of season two.
With the help of the hilarious host, Nikki Glaser, three new ladies will hit the beach to try finding love—deciding which of the 26 guys are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys,” and which are, indeed, “FBoys.” While finding love seems nice and all, there’s no doubt that every cast member has their eyes on the prize: $100,000 in cash. (And maybe more spon-con opps.)
Well, everyone all saw how smoothly the first season went (not!), so what could possibly go wrong in the sophomore season? If you’re as curious about the new cast as I am, check out WH’s rundown on the fitness influencers, content creators, and guys with nine-to-fives who will be competing on season 2 of the innovative dating show.
Mia is 26 years old and ready for love. The former Miss Delaware USA/Teen USA is from Tampa and is currently a medical student. Per People magazine, she loves painting, catching up on sleep (don’t we all?), eating sushi, and traveling to the Dominican Republic. Her other interests, according to her Instagram, seem to be trips to Disney World and hot photoshoots on the beach. Purr.
Louise is a 25-year-old model who hails from Onekama, Michigan, and wants to break her habit of falling for the wrong boys. A graduate of University of Michigan, she’s also a YouTube vlogger. Additionally, she loves drinking boba tea and thrifting, and she calls herself a creator at heart (feel free to cross-reference that with her Instagram-verified account—with almost 50,000 followers—which is full of modeling shots and selfies).
It seems like this account executive from New York City already loves the beach, so she’ll fit right in on the island. Twenty-nine-year-old Tamaris loves working out, especially in the form of Pilates, and is diving head first into her love of modeling. It seems that she fits the mold of an FBoy Island star, with an Instagram full of photos worthy of a magazine cover (I would know), and it looks like she also likes to change up her hair from time to time. She “likes a challenge” per People, and hopes to find someone to “pour her heart into.”
A.C. is a 28-year-old software consultant from Kansas City. Joining the show to make a love connection, he also likes trying new foods, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. From his Instagram, it also appears that he loves and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals and hitting the beach.
Asanté Tait, 27, is a stylist and fashion curator from Atlanta who “has trouble keeping meaningful connections,” or so he says. He’s an artist who loves painting and making designs, but he also enjoys hiking and swimming. Per some ~internet sleuthing~, he got both his BA and MA from Georgia State University and seems to love posting artsy photos on IG.
Thirty-one-year-old Benedict Polizzi hails from Indianapolis. When he isn’t occupying himself by working as a comedian, he loves “eating rotisserie chicken in his car and biting his nails,” according to People. Interesting. In his free time, he also loves to make funny Instagram reels and episodes of his podcast, Espresso w/ Benedict Polizzi. He joined FBoy Island because he wants to “fall in love with a girl who has great eyebrows and get a tan while doing it.” I mean, yeah.
This regional sales director from Columbus, Ohio, wasn’t about to turn down the “opportunity to meet three very beautiful women and live on an island,” he told People. Brant is 27 years old, and loves making semi-entertaining videos on social media (his words, not mine) and exercising every part of his body except for his legs, apparently. He also is already on-board with posting ads for MVMT watches on his Instagram, so…do with that information what you want.
Braydon Elgar is a 22-year-old SoundCloud rapper from Bloomington, Indiana. He loves taking his dog on walks and cooking…when he isn’t writing songs. Braydon is joining the cast because “you never know how or when you might meet the love of your life,” he told People. Most of his Instagram posts are behind-the-scenes shots of his life (see: his Batman costume, hanging with friends and family) or pictures promoting his music. We can’t wait to see how his career plays into his plotline on the show.
Carlos Lopez is a 30-year-old realtor and personal trainer from Burley, Idaho. For fun, he enjoys going to amusement parks with his nine-year-old daughter and traveling, and competing in different sports. Hoping to find a partner to travel the world with him, he decided to join the cast. From his social media, it also seems that he loves the beach (a common theme here, some might say) and working out (check out those abs).
“Dating in this generation is hard,” he told People. He’s not wrong. Yearning to find love on an island sans social media, 31-year-old Danny is an electrician from Staten Island who loves the gym, nightlife, and the beach. Not only does his Instagram bio say he’s a crypto investor, but it also reads: “Loyal & Independent women ONLY 🙏🏻.” So, hopefully, he finds the one on this beach.
Dewayne is a behavioral therapist who joined the cast of FBoy Island to find love “publicly,” he told People. This 26-year-old Boston native loves to play pool with family and friends, freestyle rap, and bowl. I can’t lie, his Instagram account practically screams fboy, with selfies and model shots galore. But hopefully Dewayne, the “self-proclaimed lover boy,” can prove me wrong.
Look at that smile! Ilon Hao, 30, is a model and fitness influencer who teaches Pilates, surfs, and snowboards. Arriving to the island from Sugarland, Texas, he wanted the “experience of a lifetime,” he told People. The “meal prep guru” has competed in body building competitions (no surprise there) and isn’t afraid to show off his hot bod.
JaBriane, 28, is a healthcare worker from Sacramento. His “number one love,” learning about new cultures through food, he told People. But, in asking the age old question…is he there for the right reasons? His IG bio links to a casting network with headshots, his acting resume, and education. Makes you think.
Jared is a model, content creator, and actor (emphasis on the actor) who likes weight lifting, pole vaulting, and meeting new people. He told People, and I quote, that he joined the show because it would be “great inspiration for his social media.” Alright. Leaving that comment out of it for a sec, he’s 25, lives in San Diego, and is a Former NCAA All-American for track and field.
John is a 28-year-old pharmacy technician from Atlanta. So, like, why does he have an IMDb page? You tell me. It seems that our guy is an actor and, judging by his ~verified Instagram account~, I’d say he dabbles in social media, too. Joining the show to potentially find a wife, he likes to play basketball, football, write music, and read and watch documentaries outside of work. I got my eye on you, John.
Kian, 27, hails from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Aaaand, you guessed it—he’s a model (see receipts here!). Is my mans actually here to find a good foundation for a healthy relationship, per his cast bio, or does he want to advance his career? In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, hitting the gym, traveling, and “hanging out with his frat brothers and family.” Say less, Kian.
Kyland, 24, is a college student from Springfield, Missouri. He likes to do workouts that will help his basketball game, watch sports, and hang out with “the homies,” per People. He joined the show “to find a girl who will choose him over a handful of other guys.” Well, that is the dream. Although his Instagram is kind of giving fboy, I’ll give Kyland the benefit of the doubt.
Twenty-one-year-old Lukasz is a homeschooled concert pianist living in Los Angeles who’s graduating from UCLA in 2023. Slay. He models (of course), surfs, backpacks, plays chess, and reads philosophy in his spare time. Oh, and he can’t wait to find out “what’s out there romantically” for him, according to People. Is it just me, or does he look like John Paul Jones from the Bachelor franchise?
Mercedes Knox, 25, works in human resources in Dallas. For fun, he explores a passion for fashion design and modeling, and also enjoys going out for drinks with friends. He raised his hand for the show so he could have a fun summer, and he hopes to find his dream girl. He doesn’t post often on Instagram, but when he does, it looks as though he likes to live it up.
Don’t mess around with Michael! At 27, he’s a martial arts specialist from Howell, New Jersey. He decided to come on the show to “experience something beyond normal life,” he told People. And in his free time, he likes to train and teach Brazilian jiu jitsu, hang out on the beach, and ride jet skis. According to his website, Michael “hopes to inspire people to work on themselves and their dreams even through hardships and difficulties” with his influencing network. He even has his own merch line, called “DAK.”
Nick Priola, 26, is a fitness coach from Houston, Texas. He wanted to come to the island to “become best friends with Nikki Glaser” and in his free time, he likes “shaking his butt on TikTok, working out and creating chaos in the gym. (Some would say calculated chaos!),” per People, which is a nod to his clothing brand, called Calculated Chaos. This guy might be my frontrunner already.
Twenty-eight-year-old Nick is a graphic designer and branding expert from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and he’s got the portfolio to prove it. When he’s not working, he likes to longboard and dress up and go out to art galleries, museums, and artistic events in the city. It also looks like he enjoys creating Instagram reels and taking selfies (don’t we all?). He looks forward to testing his luck at love.
Niko, 29, wants to build a special relationship on FBoy Island. Coming from Chicago, the medical device salesman loves to have IRL conversations, and he enjoys “gassing up” his loved ones on social media, according to People. Per his Instagram, it looks like he loves the Chicago Bulls, tearing it up with his friends, and traveling, in addition to CrossFit, golf, his church, and volunteering.
Noam, 27, is coming to the island from another island: Honolulu, Hawaii. The locksmith is originally from Israel and adores surfing, playing volleyball, and cooking. It looks like he’s also a dog dad, which I love, and from his Instagram, it looks like he loves to be shirtless…and on the beach.
Twenty-four-year-old Tom is a fitness influencer living in Warren, Ohio. He says he’s in it for the long haul, looking for *real* love on FBoy Island. From his IG bio, it looks like he already has several brand deals set up, and he even has an OnlyFans…so do with that information what you will. Tom loves riding his motorcycle, going rafting, boating, and other nature activities.
Zachary says he’s coming to FBoy Island to find love (you’re not the only one, Zachary). In his free time, he trades stocks and does yoga, but he also loves leg day workouts. Zachary is from Toledo, Ohio, and is a bartender and student, and, fun fact, he still has his snapchat in his Instagram bio as a 25-year-old.
Jeremy, 33, is a personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach who lives in Los Angeles. This UCLA grad seems spontaneous and loves discovering new places, as well as reading novels, meditating, and playing with his dog, Libby.
Nikolay is a 29-year-old server from Los Angeles who loves working out, hiking, and sometimes hitting the bars. He’s looking forward to this experience of a lifetime.
