Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Decreases More Than 12% Within 24 hours – Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) – Benzinga

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has fallen 12.88% to $33.56. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $39.06 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 2.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.29% to over 136.91 million. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 64.98% of its max supply, which is 210.70 million. The current market cap ranking for ETC is #19 at $4.64 billion.

