Hulu free trial: get it here – Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

This is all you need to know about your new Hulu free trial.

Looking for a new streaming service? The 30-day Hulu free trial (opens in new tab) is currently our favourite way to get a taste of what’s on offer from their extensive library. And Hulu is one of our favourite streaming services (and believe us, we’ve tried them all!) With access to thousands of TV shows and movies, some of which are exclusive to Hulu, you can easily get a month’s worth of content whilst your trial is active. Below we detail the most important information about the Hulu free trial so all you need to do is to decide whether it’s worth giving it a try.

Considering this trial period is free, we think it’s definitely worth checking out. If after (or during) your 30 day trial you decide it isn’t for you, it’s pretty easy to cancel the trail before the service start take payment. However, with a great range of TV titles and films alongside 65 live channels, we doubt you’d be pressed to find something you can enjoy during your Hulu free trial.

Although Hulu and the Hulu free trial is only officially available to US residents, those based in the UK can use one of the best VPN services to access thousands of streaming service titles around the world no matter your location.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing Hulu is not available in the UK, so you won’t find any links to try out the free trial on this page. However, if you use one of the best VPN services out there, you will be able to make the most of the streaming service, wherever you are in the world.

Hulu offers a range of titles and caters to a wide array of tastes. It’s an extensive library packed with good quality TV shows and movies for both kids and adults alike. There’s also a bunch of Hulu exclusive options available.

Right now you can watch favourites like Love Island, American Horror Story, What We Do in the Shadows, Love Victor, Catfish: the TV show, Rick and Morty and much more. There’s also a wide selection of films, including brand new releases like Prey and Not Okay.

There’s also a (un)healthy number of great horror films on there, and if you like docs, it’s got you covered there too. Popular highlights include Dark Side of the 90’s, The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story and The Deep End.

In short, yes! There are two options: sign up for the free 30-day free trial with Hulu ad-supported plan, or the Hulu no ads plan. Both options will give you full access to the huge streaming library of films and TV shows for 30 days. You can then either cancel before that trial time is over, or you’ll start paying for either Hulu option.

Of course not! They’re completely different companies, that are not linked in any way. If you get a Hulu account, that’s the library of films and shows that you can access. Want Netflix or Amazon Prime? You need to go to their respective sites.

As of January 2022, Hulu is not available in the UK due to copyright and licensing agreements. It goes without saying that the free trial is also not available in the UK.

However, that doesn’t actually mean that you can’t get Hulu out of the UK. If you get one of the best VPN services out there, you can easily access Hulu from wherever you are in the world. Magic!

If you choose to keep the streaming service after your trial ends, the cheapest plan available to subscribers is the $5.99 starter plan. This includes full access to the entire Hulu catalogue with limited ads. It also allows Hulu to be streamed on up to 2 different devices.

Read more:

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren is an avid rock climber and music nut.

Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!

Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Creative Bloq is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.

source