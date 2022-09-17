When Are New Episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Released on Hulu? – Disney Plus Informer

The second season of “The Kardashians” will premiere on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

When exactly are new episodes of “The Kardashians” Season 2 released on Hulu? Read on for more details.

Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.



The cast includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.



Disney has confirmed that the second season of “The Kardashians” will begin streaming on Hulu in the US on Thursday, September 22, 2022. New episodes will release every Thursday. There are 10 episodes total in Season 2.

Please note, dates are subject to change

Hulu does not announce when new shows and movies will be available, but new episodes are usually available at 12:01 a.m. ET



Disney has confirmed that the second season of “The Kardashians” will begin streaming on Disney+ in many regions across the globe including the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and many more on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Disney Plus will follow the same release schedule as Hulu.

There will be 10 episodes in the second season.



