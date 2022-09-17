Amazon deals: Save on Eufy, Pyrex, Bissell and Beats – USA TODAY

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
1. 43% off: This feature-filled bathroom scale
Stay on top of your health goals with this Eufy by Anker P1 smart scale. Normally priced at $44.99, this bathroom accessory is on sale for $25.64 thanks to a helpful 43% discount. Eufy says the scale can read 14 different body health measurements, including weight, bone mass, body fat, muscle mass and more. Even better, you can read those measurements on third-party mobile apps, like Apple Health, Google fit and Fitbit Accuracy.
2. Less than $45: This multi-size food storage set
Keep your favorite foods fresh (and organized) with this collection of Pyrex Simply Store food storage containers. You can get a 24-piece set of glass holders with BPA-free plastic lids for 10% off at $42.49. Pyrex says the set includes three 1-cup round containers, three 2-cup round containers, three 3-cup rectangular containers and three 4-cup round containers. All those food holders are safe for your freezer, microwave and dishwasher while also being stain-resistant.
3. 19% off: This smart kitchen appliance
Add smart technology to your essential devices and morning brew with the Bestinnkits coffee mug warmer. Typically listed from $36.99, you can get this USB appliance for as low as $24.99 thanks to a 19% discount and an additional $5 coupon on its matte black design. Bestinnkits says the smart electric mug warmer has two temperature settings to choose from through its two buttons (blue with a high of 149℉ or red with a high of 212°F) and a surface safe for glass cups, typical mugs and stainless-steel cups. Not only is the warmer compact and travel-ready, but it also comes with a USB port that lets you charge your smartphone, tablet, digital cameras and more.
Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Set from $24.99 (Save $4.42 to $12)
4. Less than $200: One of our favorite noise-canceling earbuds
Get two deals in one package with this exclusive Amazon offer on the stylish Beats Fit Pro. You can get the compact earbuds in four different colors at an 11% discount for $199.95 and get a $25 Amazon gift card free with every purchase. We ranked the Fit Pro with the best noise-canceling earbuds we’ve ever tested for its near seven-hour battery life, good sound output and secure fit courtesy of its rubbery top fins. It also offers surprisingly-solid noise canceling technology so you can keep the surrounding daily ruckus away from your favorite music.
5. 11% off: This portable carpet cleaner
Keep your carpets fresh and spotless with the help of the Bissell Little Green multi-purpose cleaner. Normally priced at $123.59, you can get the user-friendly cleaner for 11% off at $109.59. Bissell says the Little Green sprays formula onto stains, scrubs the stain away and sucks any remnants of the mess out of the surface. Not only can it handle dirt and carpet stains, but also stairs, upholstery and car interiors, all in a lightweight design. It may not be as powerful as the Little Green Pet Pro (which we loved), but it can still keep your fuzzy flooring in line.
1. 28% off: One of our favorite wireless earbuds
Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this fall by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.
2. Apple Watch Series 7
Keep track of time, your health and so many other parts of daily life with the Apple Watch Series 7. Our experts tested this smartwatch and named it the best of the year—and you can snag it with a collective $59.01 markdown for a $369.99 total price. This deal will save you 14% on a watch that has some of the best fitness trackings in the business. The Series 7 also charges quickly, has a great display and features intuitive software. Apple Watches are known for their incredible tech, and the Series 7 is no different with its excellent range of features.
Apple Watch Series 7 from $369.99 with on-page coupon (Save $59.01 to $129)
3. JBL Clip 4
Play your favorite songs anytime, anywhere this fall with the JBL Clip 4 on sale for just $49.95. You can get this palm-sized speaker in various colors and save $30. The Clip 4 is one of our favorite portable speakers, thanks to its compact design and clip on the top that can attach to backpacks and belt loops making it especially travel-friendly. Despite its smaller size, this speaker still offers quality sound in a durable package.
4. Revlon One-Step Volumizer
Make your morning hair styling routine easier than ever with the Revlon One-Step volumizer original. Typically listed from $59.99, this hair dryer and volumizer can be yours for as low as $28.88, or 52% off. As one of our favorite hair tools, the Revlon One-Step dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort in half the time of a typical morning routine. It eliminates the juggling act of holding a dryer with a brush while still offering salon-quality hair care.
5. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Sleep soundly with a new pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested. Usually selling for $49.99, this set of two plush queen-size pillows can be yours for just $31.91. In testing, we found these cushions felt similar to down and offered optimal support for side sleepers. We especially loved that they were washable and didn’t smell after opening (like other synthetic-fill pillows we tested).
