Apple's WWDC will take place from June 6 to June 10 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Vlad 05 April 2022

Apple iOS

Apple has just started sending invites for its upcoming WorldWide Developer Conference (widely known as WWDC). This is an annual event generally taking place in June, and while it is developer focused, it’s interesting for consumers too, as it is where new iOS versions get unveiled.

This year’s WWDC will take place from June 6 to June 10. The conference will once again take place in an online format, and will be free for all developers to attend. Expect to hear details about new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Apple boasts that its developer community is now 30 million strong. In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 where they will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. There’s also a Swift Challenge to partake in if you’re a student – you’re invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of your choice and submit it by April 25. All the details are to be found at the Source linked below.

