7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and Peacock (Sept. 16-18) – msnNOW

Brew a pumpkin spice latte and get cozy on the couch with any of the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and other streaming services.

This weekend’s lineup is filled with returning shows. The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 follows up on June’s shocking, bloody revenge on tormentor Commander Waterford. Atlanta season 4 brings Donald Glover and pals back to their home city, while SEAL Team season 6 reveals the fates of David Boreanaz and his Bravo team.

School is truly back in session, serving as the setting for several titles. Vampire Academy (one of the 15 new shows to watch in September) takes place at the vampire guardian-training location St. Vladimir’s; the movie Do Revenge sees teens targeting their enemies; and Heathers: The Musical adapts the film’s murderous consequences for high school mean girls.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Last we saw June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), she had finally gotten revenge against Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) by leading a group of former handmaids in a brutal attack. Now, she must deal with the consequences, as Gilead’s leaders aren’t going to let such a crime go unpunished, and Waterford’s pregnant widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) publicly stokes righteous fury.

June’s actions are also questioned by husband Luke (O. T. Fagbenle) and friend Moira (Samira Wiley), but she’s determined to court danger again to reunite with the daughter she left behind. On the other side of the border, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) forms an alliance with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) to rise in power and reform Gilead.

Streaming now on Hulu

There’s no place like home, or in this case, Atlanta. The fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s comedy returns to the titular city after the spring installment tripped through Europe, following Paper Boi’s tour. And after featuring seemingly random characters, the show puts the focus (mostly) back on the core four: Glover’s Earn, Zazie Beetz’s Van, Brian Tyree Henry’s Alfred and LaKeith Stansfield’s Darius.

All of them are grappling with the changes in their lives and what the future holds, now that they’ve achieved some success. Earn starts going to therapy to address his anxiety, while Alfred figures out what to do with fame. While the story is set in familiar environs, it’s just as offbeat and surreal as it’s ever been. Atlanta lets its unconventional style shine through as the final chapter plays out.

Streaming now via Hulu Airing Thursdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Julie Plec knows something about adapting popular YA novels about vampires into hit series. She did it with The Vampire Diaries to great success — eight seasons and two spinoffs. Now, she’s at it again, alongside co-creator Marguerite MacIntyre, delivering Vampire Academy, based on the novels by Rachel Mead.

At St. Vladimir’s Academy, Moroi vampire princess Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) befriends Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), a human/vampire hybrid training to be one of the guardians known as Dhampir. They become caught up in forbidden romances and threats from savage Strigoi vampires, who want to turn Lissa into one of their own.

Streaming now on Peacock

Is there anything scarier than teen mean girls? Do Revenge doesn’t think so. The dark comedy goes for Hitchcock vibes (inspiration is taken from Strangers on a Train) in a thoroughly modern setting: high school. Drea (Camila Mendes) is the most popular girl in school, but sees her power and influence go up in flames when her sex tape is leaked — seemingly betrayed by her boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams).

Meanwhile, when awkward new student Eleanor (Maya Hawke) transfers to the school, she discovers her camp bully also goes there. After meeting at tennis lessons, Drea and Eleanor form a secret alliance to get revenge on each other’s enemies.

Streaming now on Netflix

Speaking of dark teen comedies, Heathers: The Musical transforms the cult ‘80s film into song-and-dance numbers. It first debuted off-Broadway in 2014 and has developed a following of its own. Director Andy Fickman captured the live stage adaptation in London’s West End this past May.

Like the movie, the musical follows nice girl Veronica as she becomes part of the popular clique, a trio of girls named Heather. She soon becomes disillusioned with their cruelty and scorn for others, and falls in with the rebellious, nihilistic loner JD. Together, they hatch a plot to bring the Heathers down — like, six feet under. Seriously, high school is murder.

Streaming now on The Roku Channel

The military drama picks up after a massive cliffhanger that dangled multiple characters’ lives in danger. A dangerous mission in Mali resulted in an ambush that left Bravo leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and his team under fire. Season 6 will reveal which SEALs make it out alive — and if they’re all in one piece.

The biggest questions revolve around the status of Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), who had been planning to leave Bravo squad after Mali to spend more time with his wife and newborn son. His death on a final mission would truly be a tragedy, though not unexpected as Thieriot is starring on the new show Fire Country this fall.

Streaming Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

A new regime has taken over the magical boarding school Alfea. Well, it’s actually an old regime that has taken back power under former headmistress Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) after the mysterious disappearance of Dowling (Eve Best) and the imprisonment of Silva (Robert James-Collier).

After Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and the other students return to school, they continue their magical studies and get into new romances. But then, Bloom and her suitemates notice that fairies are going missing. When they investigate, they stumble on a dangerous threat that could destroy the Otherworld.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Great British Baking Show 2022

(Netflix)

A dozen new bakers enter the white tent to make cakes, pastries, cookies and other treats for the judges.

(Netflix)

Streaming now on Netflix



Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 (Netflix)

An update on the lives of the cast of Love Is Blind season 2.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 (Netflix)

Streaming now on Netflix



Sins of Our Mother (Netflix)

A docu-series about Lori Vallow, a doomsday believer who allegedly murdered her children.

Sins of Our Mother (Netflix)

Streaming now on Netflix

Next: Ted Lasso season 3 release may not be until Spring 2023. It’s almost time to watch SEAL Team season 6 online. Here’s how to watch The Voice 2022 online.

source