Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will DOGE Go as Musk Pauses Twitter Takeover? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Here's where the experts think Dogecoin could be headed from here

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) is one of the most popular meme cryptocurrencies in the world. This dog-inspired coin has attracted a cult-like following while navigating huge price volatility. Accordingly, interest around Dogecoin price predictions tends to always be high.

In this risk-off market, most cryptocurrencies have been selling off hard over the past few weeks. Meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin have felt this to greater magnitudes.

Additionally, as the Elon Musk take-private deal for Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) appears to be on the ropes, there’s outsized interest in Dogecoin. Whether this deal goes through or not will likely be a big catalyst. That’s because Elon Musk’s Dogecoin tweets have been some of the biggest drivers for this coin in the past.

Over the past day, Dogecoin and other meme cryptos peers have outperformed large-cap cryptocurrencies by a wide margin. As stocks and other risk assets recover, Dogecoin is seeing impressive buying interest right now.

Thus, for those intrigued by this high-risk, high-upside pick, let’s dive into where the experts think this coin could be headed.

For context, DOGE currently trades at 9 cents per coin.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/05/dogecoin-price-predictions-where-will-doge-go-as-musk-pauses-twitter-takeover/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Market Insight

Market Insight

Crypto & Blockchain

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source