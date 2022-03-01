Rivian R1T Software Update 2022.3.1: What Is It, How Did It Work? – InsideEVs

Rivian promised over-the-air (OTA) software updates much like Tesla offers, and it has already delivered. As we previously shared, a month ago today, Rivian R1T owners had already shared some info about early OTA updates. However, this owner just got another, more significant, update and he’s sharing the details in the video above.

Tesla’s over-the-air (OTA) software updates have proven to be a game-changer in the automotive industry, and other companies are following suit. The US-based electric automaker has been successfully using OTA updates for years, and more recently, it has been able to handle an influx of recalls via the technology.

Meanwhile, Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owner and YouTube influencer TEDActuallyTalks calls our attention to the latest Rivian software update 2022.3.1. The reason he’s sharing it is likely that it’s a more substantial update than those we previously reported on.

The early updates were simply referred to as “bug fixes and improvements.” They were likely pushed out to Rivian’s fleet not only to make some minor fixes, but also to assure that the technology was working properly, and owners were aware, as well as impressed with the results.

Rivian software update 2022.3.1 improves the vehicle’s performance. On the truck’s touch screen, it says the vehicle must be parked with over 35 miles of range, and it can’t be charging at a DC fast-charging station. The vehicle must remain parked while it’s updating, and some features may be limited during the process.

The update adds tire pressure status to the driver display, as well as a long list of other improvements, such as enhanced infotainment system usability and stability, improved regen at a high battery state of charge, improved DC fast-charging curve at low temps, enhanced cabin climate protection, improved Highway Assist performance, improved vehicle suspension consistency, and the list goes on and on.

Ted talks about the long list of new features and takes us through some of them on the R1T’s touch screen. Check out the video to learn more. Then, let us know your thoughts on Rivian’s latest software update.

Source: TEDActuallyTalks (YouTube)

