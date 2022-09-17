How to claim the extra $285 stimulus check money in Maine – AS USA

MAINE STIMULUS CHECK

Over half a million people in Maine will receive a stimulus check from their state government in the coming weeks. The announcement came from Governor Janet Mills after a bipartisan bill allowing for a check worth $285 was passed earlier this month. Gov Mill hopes the direct payment will “help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy.”

There are two main requirements that relate to one’s work history and income. No action needs to be taken to request a payment as the Maine Revenue Service will determine eligibility.

This week @GovJanetMills announced relief checks for frontline workers who kept Maine's economy open during the pandemic. More than 500k Mainers will receive one-time $285 payments in recognition of their hard work this past year. #mepoliticshttps://t.co/YjJ8iDXvnn

To receive the check, a person must have worked throughout 2020 have submitted a tax return. The governor has described the check as a hazard payment of sorts which seems to help “the hardworking men and women who kept our state running through the pandemic deserve our appreciation.” Additionally, those who are listed as claimed on a tax return as dependent are not eligible to receive a check.

Eligibility based on income will be determined through one’s tax return. Heads of Household or Single tax filers making $75,000 a year or less, or Married couples who file jointly, with an annual gross income under $150,000 will receive a check sometime during the next six weeks.

The first batch of checks was post-marked on 15 November, and the state has sent it will send six batches over the coming weeks. The last checks are expected to arrive before 31 December. All distribution will be completed through the sending of paper checks to those eligible.

Maine has seen a twenty-hundred percent increase in employment between September 2020 and September 2021. The sectors that have seen the highest amount of job growth are leisure and hospitality (8.5%), manufacturing (6.3%), and professional and business services (5.5%). Only two sectors – government and financial services – and have seen a decrease in job growth.

With prices increasing across the economy, many families are struggling to keep up. Residents across New England are seeing higher increases in the energy sector, compared to the rest of the country. While nationally, more people have seen an increase in the price of utilities and fuel around 10.7 percent, those in the North East have seen a 15.9 percent bump in their bills this year. As we approach winter, these increases could continue as demand surges and temperatures drop.

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

US NEWS

To be able to comment you must be registered and logged in. Forgot password?

Suscribe to our newsletters

WORLD NEWS

US NEWS

PREDICTIONS

DAZN

Enjoy live and on-demand online sports on DAZN. Activate your account

NBA Pass League

Now you can watch the entire NBA season or your favorite teams on streaming.

source