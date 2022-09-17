Magic Club NFT Announces the Launching of the Latest Landing Page – Yahoo Finance

The Magic Club NFT project, which focuses on actual usage of their governance token, opens a website landing page.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Magic Club NFT announces that they opened a landing page (https://www.magicclub.io/) on September 15 ahead of the launch of three key projects: “Magic Club NFT Marketplace”, “Magic Club NFT” and “Magic Shoes(M2E)”.

Despite the Crypto Winter, the outlook for the blockchain market is still optimistic. According to the report, one-third of NFTs are useless and the other one-third are sold at low cost, so more than half of them eventually fail. However, at the same time, projects like Moonbirds got $280 million in transactions in just two days, surpassing a total of $477 million, showing that projects with great utility are sure to succeed.

In the end, when valuable NFTs are linked with tokens with many usages, the future of the project will be bright despite the crypto winter and the bear market.

Magic Club, has a philosophy that “the usage of tokens is the core of the project.” Magic Club’s representative said, “It is a key proposition of the Magic Club team that we should be able to present practical benefits by connecting to the real economy,” adding, “We expect to realize our philosophy and get closer to customers through this landing page opening.”

The main move that Magic Club will present is to attract projects with solid usage and revenue models such as Play to Earn (P2E) and Move to Earn (M2E). For this purpose, Magic Club has built a strong reward system with the ecosystem of ‘Magic Club NFT Marketplace’, ‘Magic Club Universal NFT Project’, and ‘Magic Shoes (M2E).

First of all, “Magic Club NFT Marketplace” is an open exchange where anyone can freely and conveniently trade NFT projects, and users’ contributions to the ecosystem are measured as points and paid with MCT tokens every week. In the trading activity pool, both buyers and sellers can receive points proportional to the transaction amount based on the conclusion of the transaction, and in the social activity pool, they can receive points that can exchange tokens only with reference activities.

The MCT token, which is the core of the reward system, is a general-purpose token that connects all projects of the Magic Club, which allows users to pay freely at the Magic Club NFT Marketplace. Since it can be connected to the partner company’s projects, the actual usage will be endless, and the connection with the Play to Earn (P2E) and Move to Earn (M2E) revenue models is also planned. Transparency and reliability through the progress of DAO resolutions using MCT by users in the ecosystem were not missed. In addition, MCT tokens will not be issued additionally after initial issuance, but will drive the value of tokens by adjusting the supply through a burning mechanism approved by the DAO.

Magic Club NFT is a unique NFT of Magic Club and consists of four dokkaebi gods. It has the meaning of encompassing all ages. In addition, the character’s own work is highly praised as a work made with high-quality illustrations. The four characters are in line with the philosophy of the MAGIC CLUB project, which says that community users who fail to invest in cryptocurrency will be given wealth and honor through Magic Club NFT.

Lastly, ‘Magic Shoes (M2E)’ is a project that combines global values that value environmental protection. Instead of using fumes-producing vehicles, you can purchase MAGIC SHOES NFTs and make money while protecting the environment through GPS-based activities. It can be applied not only to walking, running, but also to hiking and biking.

Magic Club plans to update the service that can be checked in their own language from anywhere in the world based on the access IP soon, and plans to conduct NFT minting in October. Details will be posted on Discord. ( https://discord.gg/8BWsjJCTTX )

