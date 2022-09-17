The best deals on Apple iPads you can get right now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna, Lily Rose
August 3, 2022
In the market for a new iPad? Well, the good news is the popular tablet computers are on sale right now at Amazon and Walmart. We found the best discounts on the iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini you can get right now.
Top products in this article:
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB), $679 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $799)
An iPad is a great computing choice, no matter if you’re an Apple die-hard or a newbie buying your first tablet. It’s useful for reading e-books, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even add a Bluetooth keyboard, and use an iPad as a portable laptop. (The powerful iPad Pro, in particular, is well-suited for this.) Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one sale price for each item ahead.
Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $300 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $369 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $409 (reduced from $459)
Amazon has a wider range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $617 (reduced from $649)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $700 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover. And while they’re not on sale right now, they’re worth a look for Apple fans.
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
Apple Pencil 2, $129
The older, first-generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.
Apple Pencil, $99
If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $99
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. The prices listed below are for the purple cover.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″) (English lavender), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″) (English lavender), $79
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″) (English lavender), $59
Shop more on-sale Apple products from Amazon.
Right now on Amazon, save up to 16% on select colors of the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm) (green), $335 (regularly $399)
Save on select colors of the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (midnight), $360 after coupon (regularly $429)
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it’s 12% off on Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price — specifically $250. That’s why the deal we found at Amazon is a big one.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These Siri-compatible headphones feature 20 hours of listening.
Choose from five colors on Amazon; sale prices vary. We found the best deal on the pink headphones (pictured).
Apple AirPods Max (pink), $479 (regularly $549)
Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Right now on Amazon, save 12% on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16 GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)
Enjoy a discount on Amazon right now on this 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device with 32 GB of memory storage.
2021 Apple TV (32 GB), $120 (reduced from $179)
