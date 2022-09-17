Tesla's long-term vision: Superchargers with Solar and Powerwalls – Not a Tesla App

As details of Tesla’s first V4 supercharger emerge, so too has its long-term plan of Tesla. It’s been reported that the first V4 Supercharger to be constructed in Arizona will have solar panels and megapack batteries. When a Twitter user posted a story about this project, Elon Musk responded: Supercharger centers with solar & batteries are the long-term vision.
Tesla’s CEO may be penning his latest master plan while tweeting. In August, he was asked about the latest master plan that’s been teased since the beginning of 2022. He said it will be coming out soon and gave a short preview (video below), “It’s going to be looking at the big picture. What does it take to make Earth fully self-sustaining from an energy standpoint? Just map it out and say this is what needs to be done. Tesla will try to be as useful as possible in this regard….”
With plans for larger charging centers, it appears that Tesla will use the additional ground space to produce clean energy while charging up zero-emissions vehicles. Tesla has already made more clean energy than all of its products have consumed. Adding more solar arrays will keep this ratio balanced as the company continues ramping up the production of factories and vehicles.
This is not the first time that Musk has committed to this vision. In 2017 he tweeted, “All Superchargers are being converted to solar/battery power. Over time, almost all will disconnect from the electricity grid.” Later that year, he revealed the Tesla Semi. Musk told the crowd of excited onlookers that the Semi would be charged by Megachargers that are solar and battery powered.
Of course, Tesla knows all about solar. The company bought SolarCity in 2016 and has been building and installing Solar Roofs and Powerwalls for years. At the end of 2021, Tesla installed almost 4.0 Gigawatts of solar systems and cumulatively generated over 25.0 Terawatt-hours (TWhs) of emissions-free electricity. In addition, Tesla increased solar deployment by 25 percent since last year.
All Superchargers are being converted to solar/battery power. Over time, almost all will disconnect from the electricity grid.
Musk is stealing one from nature’s playbooks. Last month he tweeted: Almost all of Earth’s energy comes from the sun already – we would be a dark iceball at near absolute zero if not for the sun. And essentially, the entire ecosystem is solar-powered. And in 2020, a Musk tweet reads: That free fusion reactor in the sky conveniently converts ~4 million tons of mass into energy every second. We just need to catch an extremely tiny amount of it to power all of civilization. So while it might not be powering all of society, Tesla continues to put the sun to work to charge its products.
Elon Musk is a busy guy, but he even takes time to play video games. The Tesla CEO told his 105.6 million followers on Twitter that he was playing games. But when you’re Musk, this is still working. He was testing the highly anticipated Steam integration with Tesla. It’s not known which one of the 30,000 Steam games he was playing (or should I say testing), but the fact that he is telling the world he is trying it out could mean the release is imminent.
Steam is to the PC gaming world what Tesla is to the electric vehicle market. With nearly 20 years under its belt, it’s estimated Steam takes up 75 percent of the global market share for the distribution of PC games. More than 100 million users are on the platform, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition, it is releasing Steam Decks, a mobile device to take all of those games with you.
Tesla’s gaming does not quite compare to Steam, with about 20 games available, and most are classics. However, this integration could put Tesla’s gaming platform light years ahead. In fact, the new Model S and Model X have a gaming computer that keeps pace with PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X.
The new system has ten teraflops of processing power. A teraflop is the computer world’s version of horsepower, and yes, 10 is a lot. The PS5 has 10.28, and for those keeping score, the Playstation 4 has 1.84. For anyone who has played the two consoles, you can attest to noticing immediately the difference those additional 8 TFLOPS provide.
Musk wants the Tesla to be the most fun you can have in a car. By adding this kind of computer power to the Model S and Model X, he ensures that the system can handle the top-end video games. He has demonstrated the game considered the most graphically demanding, Cyberpunk 2077. These complex and visually stunning video games also occupy a lot of space. The average Steam user has 55 games on their account. However, it looks like Tesla has already started to solve these problems.
With Tesla update 2022.24 Tesla now lets you uninstall games from Tesla Arcade. There’s currently no need to uninstall a game because there’s ample storage, but that won’t always be the case.
Tesla has also started adding code to support external storage that could be used to load additional games.
The amount of storage available for games will vary depending on the MCU in the vehicle. While vehicles with MCU 2 only contain a 64GB hard drive for the entire vehicle (OS, games and data), newer vehicles with MCU 3 include up to a 256GB solid-state drive. Out of those 256GB, 155GB is currently reserved for games, so they’ll be able to store significantly more games before requiring an external hard drive.
While there is still no release date for the Steam integration, a big event is on the horizon for Tesla, AI Day Part II. The event was initially scheduled for August 19 but has been pushed back to September 30. Musk has promised “many cool updates” at AI Day; perhaps Steam integration will be one of them.
Elon Musk says that a FSD Beta update with “additional polish” is coming out in a few days.
Musk took to Twitter to announce that “10.69.2.1 [is] coming out in a few days with additional polish. 10.69.3 comes out shortly after AI Day.”
Additionally, Tesla will expand its beta program to additional users who have achieved a Safety Score of 80 or higher once version 10.69.2.1 is released.
FSD Beta 10.69.2.1 comes roughly one week after they rolled out version 10.69.2 to its 100,000 beta testers. Musk did not clarify how long after the update goes out will Tesla expand it to additional testers, but it could be in the next couple weeks..
Beta expanding to safety scores above 80 after 10.69.2.1 goes out
Version 10.69.3, Musk says, will be released “shortly after” AI Day, but it’s not clear what improvements it will bring.
Tesla’s second AI Day is slated for September 30th and will feature “many cool updates,” according to Musk. During the event, the automotive company is expected to share details about Full Self-Driving Beta, their new self-driving chip and the Dojo supercomputer, and hopefully updates on its Robotaxi program and FSD HW4.
There’s a chance that Tesla may also talk about its recent work on Steam gaming integration in its vehicles.
Finally, and perhaps the most exciting part, Tesla is expected to show off a working prototype of its Tesla bot known as Optimus.
You can watch Tesla’s first AI Day event from last year below.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.28.2.
Tesla's long-term vision: Superchargers with Solar and Powerwalls
