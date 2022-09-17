Crypto Fans Gear Up for Possible Tough September With Bitcoin's Latest Drop – Bloomberg

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.

Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul went from selling jerseys out of his trunk to representing the biggest names in sports. He’s changed how athletes view their careers while upending an industry.

Fed Leads 500-Basis Point Global Assault on Inflation: Eco Week

Bond Traders’ Fortunes Hinge on Where Fed’s Rate Comes to Rest

Texas Social-Media Law on Web Censorship Upheld by Federal Appeals Court

US Earnings to Watch: FedEx, Costco, General Mills, AutoZone

Canyon’s Real Estate Co-Head Stamolis to Retire at Year’s End

Turkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCO

Biden-Truss Meeting Shifted From London to UN General Assembly

Phil Falcone Uses Apollo Court Claim to Secure Loan From Michael Dell

Playboy Sells ‘Big Bunny’ Jet to Family Office for $17.5 Million

Architect Vlado Milunić Dies At 81; Linked to Prague Icon

Once Home to a Princess, Malta Remembers the Queen

Whatever Happens Next in Ukraine, Russia Loses

Don’t Want Later Abortions? Make Early Ones More Accessible

Gen Z Looks to Bring Its Impatience to Congress

An Auto Designer at GM Says Getting an MBA Helped Her ‘Stand Out’

Hollywood Effects Artists Say It’s Time to Unionize

FTC Joins Push for Rules on Trade of Smartphone Location Data

Cities Grappling With Migrant Influx Costs Could Win Federal Aid

Follow These Steps to Get Your Student Loan Forgiveness

Storm Battering Western Alaska Causes Widespread Flooding

Puerto Rico Declares State of Emergency as Fiona Gathers Speed

A City-Building Video Game With a Giant Twist

California Sees Warning Sign From Weak Tax Revenue Collections

Can Britain’s Endangered Department Stores Be Saved?

Do Kwon, No Longer in Singapore, Says He’s Not ‘On the Run’

Crypto Speculation Falls Out of Favor With Game Studios

ECB Taps Amazon, Four Others to Pitch Digital Euro Prototype

