Samsung Officially Kills Support For The Galaxy Note 9 – Android Headlines

Sign Up!
Get the latest Android News in your inbox everyday
Android News / Android Phones / Samsung Officially Kills Support For The Galaxy Note 9
All good things must come to an end; Samsung has finally killed support for its Galaxy Note 9. This means that the phone will no longer receive software updates from the company. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 lost software support last year, so the 9 series phones were next to the chopping block.
Samsung’s security update page shows you all of its supported devices and how often they’ll receive updates from the company. If the phone’s not on the list, it’s not getting any more updates. Recently, as discovered by 9To5Google, the Note 9 was taken off of the list.
This comes just over four years after the phone launched. Samsung released the Galaxy Note 9 back in August of 2018 with Android 8.1, a Snapdragon 845, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and a headphones jack. It was a popular phone for business and productivity-focused folks, and it has since been updated to Android 10 with a diminishing number of security updates.
Since the company took the Galaxy Note 9 off of the page, this means that this phone will no longer receive software updates. This, unfortunately, means that people who are still rocking this phone will need to start thinking about upgrading in the near future.
The thing is that when a company supports its phone, it sends crucial security updates to it that keep it safe. There are spots in the phone’s software where hackers can get in and access your files. This is a worst-case scenario, but security updates fix those spots. A well-updated phone is a safe phone.
As you can imagine, a phone that hasn’t been updated in a while can be rather unsafe. This doesn’t mean that your Galaxy Note 9 is going to be hacked this instant. However, if you really value the safety of your data, you’ll want to make preparations to update to a new phone.
The thing about Samsung is that it has a phone in literally EVERY price bracket, so finding a new Galaxy phone that pleases your wallet shouldn’t be a challenge. There’s the $449 Galaxy A53 5G. It has a beautiful display, amazing speakers, a solid design, a good camera, and the latest Samsung software.
If you want a more premium phone, then you can go for the Galaxy S21 FE. This is a phone with a more powerful Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and it has some of the bells and whistles that you get with the main Galaxy S21.
If you still want the stylus, you may want to consider the Galaxy Note 10, but that phone’s software updates have slowed. A safer bet would be a Galaxy Note 20. You can find that phone for under $700.
At the top, you could drop the money for a Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s expensive, but it’s the company’s newest, most powerful, and most up-to-date slab phone.
Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.
Arthur has been a tech journalist ever since 2013, having written for multiple sites. He really got into tech when he got his first tablet, the Archos 5, back in 2011. From there, he gathered more and more gadgets to add to his collection. Along with tech, he is also a musician. He’s been playing the piano and writing music for more than 15 years. He continues to write music for video games and film.
Main
Deals & More
Android News
Sign Up!
Get the latest Android News in your inbox everyday
Sign up to receive the latest Android News every weekday: